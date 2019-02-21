1) Kansas travels to Lubbock, Texas this weekend for a big-time matchup against the Red Raiders. On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self talked about the game and if he believes it will have a ‘big game” feel:

"I think it will for sure. It's a huge game for both teams. It doesn't necessarily put an exclamation point on where your season will finish based on the outcome, but it would certainly benefit the one (winner) greatly and put them in position to maybe play for something (a conference title). It is certainly a huge game. It's probably fitting that both teams get a week off, so there are absolutely no excuses from anybody. Both teams have had ample time to prepare and everything. It's going to be fun."

2) Shortly after Kansas defeated West Virginia on Saturday, Self said that a couple of guys, most importantly Dedric Lawson, were in need of some rest. With a week to prepare for Texas Tech, Self talked about the week of practice so far and noticing the importance of this game:

"I would say we had a good week of practice. I don't know if I want them totally jacked on Monday for a Saturday game. We practiced Monday and Tuesday and yesterday was just film and we'll practice hard today and tomorrow. We've had good workouts."

3) Kansas, without question, will arrive in Lubbock with somewhat of an inexperienced squad. In fact, Self will send four freshmen, Devon Dotson, Quentin Grimes, Ochai Agbaji, and David McCormack to midcourt on Saturday for the tip. So, how does Self expect his four freshmen to handle the big-game atmosphere:

"I'm always hopeful for a good start. It will be a different feel for them. They've experienced some of that, at least Ochai (Agbaji), Quentin (Grimes) and Devon (Dotson) have. David (McCormack) hasn't really had much experience in that starting. It will be a little bit different. It will be a great atmosphere, I'm sure. You come to places like this to play in big games and this is obviously one of the biggest games we've had in the regular season for a while and it will probably be the biggest game of our season until Monday (vs. Kansas State). That 48 hours is going to be really important for our program and this particular team."

4) Facing Texas Tech at 7:00 on Saturday night is one thing, but turning around and hosting Kansas State at 8:00 on Monday is a completely different animal. Kansas won’t have much time, if any at all, to fully prepare for the Wildcats. Self was asked about the keys to surviving this two-game stretch at Texas Tech and vs. Kansas State:

"I don't know if we will use the term survive. The key to having success is you worry about Saturday. You don't even think about Monday. You worry about Saturday and after Saturday is complete, regardless of outcome, then you've got to totally retool them. We won't get back here until probably two in the morning. And then you have a 30-minute prep day for K-State the next day. And we'll start worrying about that whenever the horn sounds in Lubbock, but not until then."

5) During its current four game winning streak, Texas Tech has looked like the team that jumped out to such an impressive start when the regular season kicked off. The Red Raiders aren’t just winning games, but are doing so in convincing fashion. What has Texas Tech done in winning its last four games:

"I think they're just beating the crap out of people. They're blowing people out. It appears to me they're more aggressive on the offensive end as far as taking quick shots and more guys shooting threes. (Brandone) Francis has been on somewhat of a roll. They're getting it from different people. (Matt) Mooney has been on fire since we played them. I think he was 5-for-5 one game from three. And they still boast probably the, he (Culver) or Jaxson Hayes (of Texas), the highest (NBA) drafted guys in our league if either one of them choose to come out. They have a good team, but defensively is what they hang their hat on and it seems like to me they have been really turned up the last few games."

6) While addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, Self provided an update on the status of sophomore guard Marcus Garrett:

"He went probably 50 percent of practice at a very, very slow pace on Monday. Tuesday, he probably did 80 percent of practice at a better rate, but still not close to being ready to play in a game. Yesterday was off, so I am anxious to see how he does today. Hopefully he can have a good day today and trust it a little bit. Right now, I think it is as much trust as anything. It's hard for him to be able to explode off his left ankle."

7) When Kansas takes the court on Saturday, will Garrett be available to play or is he still doubtful:

"I can tell you right now, my decision is that is he going to be available. Now whether or not I play him or not, I don't know. It will be a game-time decision on his usage, but it won't be a game-time decision on whether he suits up. At least that's how I see it right now."

8) Since suffering a season ending injury to his wrist, some have speculated that Udoka Azubuike could potentially return to help Kansas make a deep run in March. However, Self, on Thursday afternoon, shut all of that speculation down during his press conference. When Kansas took the court against WVU, Azubuike was spotted wearing warm ups instead of jeans and a shirt, which prompted some to wonder if there was a change in his status:

"I would say (the reason is) probably laundry. Somebody asked me the other day, 'He'll make a comeback, won't he, this year?' And I said 'No. He's out until June. He is out.' I guess there's probably some laziness. Not getting his laundry done. I don't know. But there's nothing with that concerning playing at all."

9) The Big 12 race is heading right down to the wire and is as crazy as any race in recent memory. With just a select few games remaining, a handful of teams remain in contention for the regular season championship. Self talked about the race, as it stands today, earlier this afternoon:

"I think it's crazy. I thought it was even crazier when Baylor went up and won at Ames. That's the question right there: What if they would've had (Baylor's Makai) Mason that last four games or last three games? That's the question. They could easily be leading the league. I didn't watch the game (Baylor at ISU) but I thought, obviously Baylor has a very good road record, I thought it was a tremendous win. It puts five teams in the mix that means they have a shot. Things will have to go perfect for teams to finish. But I think, four (losses) will win it. That's obvious because even if K-State were to lose another game, they still tie for the championship so that's a given. Four is a guarantee to win it, or at least tie for it. Five (losses) could be reality as well. You just don't know. But certainly, if five is a reality, then you have five teams with a chance to win it. But K-State is still way in the driver's seat right now and they deserve to be. I think the play Baylor at home and of course they come here, but they've already played twice against Iowa State and Texas Tech. If you look at it, everybody in that top-five, each has two games left against each other. But that probably won't determine it. What will determine it is how everyone does against everybody else. Because everybody else can be everyone, too."



10) With the end of the regular season nearing, there doesn’t appear to be any change in the status of senior guard Lagerald Vick. When asked about Vick on Thursday, Self said there was no news to report.

"No. No news to report on that front."



