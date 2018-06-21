RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Top 10 for class of 2020 revealed | Mind of Mike

Minneapolis’ Jalen Suggs is a five-star basketball recruit and a Rivals250 football recruit. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound two-sport star has his pick of playing point guard or quarterback at a big-time level, or he may decide to try his hand at both. Rivals.com basketball analyst Eric Bossi and football analyst Josh Helmholdt debate which sport Suggs might choose, while the rising junior contemplates that decision himself.

