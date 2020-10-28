JayhawkSlant - 2021 big man Jonas Aidoo set to trim list

Jonas Aidoo, who recently received a scholarship offer from Kansas, is set to trim his list this weekend.

Currently, Aidoo, the No. 104 ranked player in the 2021 class, is considering scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Houston, Iona, Kansas, Marquette, Mississippi, NC State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, and Wichita State.

However, it appears that Aidoo, a four-star prospect, is ready to take the next step forward in his recruitment.

We have the most current and up-to-date information on the four-star center.

For the very latest on Jonas Aidoo, click here.



