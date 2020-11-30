JayhawkSlant - 2021 JayhawkSlant.com Commit Tracker

JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a breakdown of KU's 2021 recruiting class. During the early signing period, Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 218-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., and KJ Adams, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas signed with the Jayhawks. Kansas, on Thanksgiving Day, saw its recruiting class grow with the addition of Sydney Curry, the 6-foot-9, 265-pound big man from John A. Logan C.C. in Carterville, Ill.

Name: Zach Clemence Height: 6-foot-10 Weight: 218-pounds School: Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. Hometown: San Antonio, Texas Status: Signed The skinny: “Zach is a 6-foot-10 youngster that can really shoot the ball," said Kansas head coach Bill Self. :We haven’t had anybody here like Zach that is truly a four that can maybe be the best shooter in a game,” Self said. “He’s having a great high school career at Sunrise Christian. He’s from San Antonio originally and is very well drilled. I anticipate him coming in and being able to play multiple positions on the perimeter and if we decide to go really small he would be a nightmare-type matchup for five men. He’s got a chance to be an impact player that we will be counting on for sure.”

Name: KJ Adams Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 220-pounds School: Westlake High School in Austin, Texas Hometown: Austin, Texas Status: Signed The skinny: "KJ is a jack of all trades. I think KJ is a big guard that can play inside. He’s definitely strong enough. He’s a physically gifted youngster that can defend the five too. KJ is a guy that can play with the ball in his hands. He can play without the ball. He can be an tremendous physical presence in the game and certainly he is well beyond his years in that regard. I look forward to coaching is versatility."

