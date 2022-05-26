2022 JayhawkSlant.com Commit Tracker and scholarship breakdown

Official Visit Date: 6/10/21 Commit Date: 3/3/21 Status: SIGNED Bill Self on Gradey Dick: "Gradey is a terrific prospect. He has skill, athleticism, size and I believe he can be an outstanding collegiate player here early in his career. He’s one of the best prospects to come out of our state since I’ve been at Kansas. I anticipate him making an immediate impact and playing a huge role his freshman year."

Official Visit Date: 6/22/21 Commit Date: 8/10/21 Status: SIGNED Bill Self on M.J. Rice: "MJ is a big-time scorer. He’s got good height, has a very strong, mature body and is very explosive. He can flat out score the ball and would be your prototypical two or three guard. I believe MJ has a chance to be a top scorer for us early in his career. I’m not saying he is Mitch Richmond, but he reminds me of a very young Mitch Richmond."

Official Visit Date: 10/9/21 Commit Date: 10/20/21 Status: SIGNED Bill Self on Ernest Udeh, Jr.: "Ernest is big, long, athletic and he’s coming into himself as a basketball player. I would consider him one of the best true big men in the country with a chance to move up on that list as he gets more and more comfortable with the game. He will be an impact player for us considering what we will be losing. In time he can become a presence on both ends much like some of the best big guys that we have had here at Kansas."

Official Visit Date: 6/23/21 Commit Date: 7/1/21 Status: SIGNED Bill Self on Zuby Ejiofor: "Zuby is a combo forward that can play to four or the five spot. He reminds me of a Jamari Traylor, Darnell Jackson-type player. He plays with unbelievable energy. He’s got good size. He’s an athlete that can rebound about as well as anybody. His skill level is improving and I believe he can become a very efficient shooter. We’re very fortunate to have him in the fold and he will be a terrific player for us."

A closer look at KU's scholarship numbers

