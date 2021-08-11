2022 JayhawkSlant Commit Tracker

Quotable: "I decided a few days ago,” M.J. Rice told JayhawkSlant.com on Tuesday afternoon (8/10/21). “I didn’t make it public, but I decided that Kansas was the spot for me to be. Kansas is the best place for me, because of the environment they have and the vibe that the coaching staff has. They are very loyal and are like a big family. Kansas is like a big family, and I want to be part of that family. I just want to be part of that family, so together, we can do something great.”

Quotable: “I’d like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Kansas,” said Gradey Dick back on March 3. “Obviously growing up here, I kind of followed them and obviously my siblings coming here, so I had an early connection with that, but I kind of kept that in the back of my mind as I kind of went through my recruiting just to kind of have a mature lookout on everything. And I just kind of realized the past couple of months that it's still going to be my home and that's where I want to be at."

Quotable: "Yeah," said Zuby Ejiofor when talking about his commitment to Kansas. "Yeah. I'm thinking Self is the man so I just had to do it. You know, I'd be getting calls and texts from all these coaches, so I just went ahead and went with what was in my heart and I was like, Kansas, boom. So I went ahead and committed."

We have released a few different promos this year but this one might be our best offer since we started in 2001.

With football season heating up and basketball right around the corner, there is no better time to become a subscriber to Jayhawk Slant.

And now, we are making it easier than ever with a promo to join for a year for less than $2.00 per month.

For just $20.21 you can get a year's subscription to Jayhawk Slant and see our team coverage, recruiting, videos, analysis, and chat with hundreds of KU fans on our message boards. Jayhawk Slant is the largest KU-based subscription site on the internet.

To take advantage of this offer see the details below.

How to get a year subscription for $20.21

Signing up is easy. Just click this link Sign Up for $20.21

When you fill out the form it should automatically enter the code. Make sure the code SLANT2021 is filled in the Promo Code box.

That will automatically knock your yearly price down to $20.21.