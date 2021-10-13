2022 JayhawkSlant Commit Tracker

Chances: COMMITTED Visit Date: 6/22/21 Video: LINK Quotable: "I decided a few days ago,” M.J. Rice told JayhawkSlant.com on Tuesday afternoon (8/10/21). “I didn’t make it public, but I decided that Kansas was the spot for me to be. Kansas is the best place for me, because of the environment they have and the vibe that the coaching staff has. They are very loyal and are like a big family. Kansas is like a big family, and I want to be part of that family. I just want to be part of that family, so together, we can do something great.”

Chances: COMMITTED Visit Date: 6/10/21 and 10/1/21 Video: LINK Quotable: “I’d like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Kansas,” said Gradey Dick back on March 3. “Obviously growing up here, I kind of followed them and obviously my siblings coming here, so I had an early connection with that, but I kind of kept that in the back of my mind as I kind of went through my recruiting just to kind of have a mature lookout on everything. And I just kind of realized the past couple of months that it's still going to be my home and that's where I want to be at."