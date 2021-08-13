2022 JayhawkSlant Hoops Visit Tracker

Chances: COMMITTED Visit Date: 6/22/21 Video: LINK Quotable: "I decided a few days ago,” M.J. Rice told JayhawkSlant.com on Tuesday afternoon (8/10/21). “I didn’t make it public, but I decided that Kansas was the spot for me to be. Kansas is the best place for me, because of the environment they have and the vibe that the coaching staff has. They are very loyal and are like a big family. Kansas is like a big family, and I want to be part of that family. I just want to be part of that family, so together, we can do something great.”

Chances: COMMITTED Visit Date: 6/10/21 and Late Night in the Phog Video: LINK Quotable: “I’d like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Kansas,” said Gradey Dick back on March 3. “Obviously growing up here, I kind of followed them and obviously my siblings coming here, so I had an early connection with that, but I kind of kept that in the back of my mind as I kind of went through my recruiting just to kind of have a mature lookout on everything. And I just kind of realized the past couple of months that it's still going to be my home and that's where I want to be at."

Chances: COMMITTED Visit Date: 6/23/2021 Video: LINK Quotable: "Yeah," said Zuby Ejiofor when talking about his commitment to Kansas. "Yeah. I'm thinking Self is the man so I just had to do it. You know, I'd be getting calls and texts from all these coaches, so I just went ahead and went with what was in my heart and I was like, Kansas, boom. So I went ahead and committed."

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: 6/11/21 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Kentucky, Georgetown, Memphis, Tennessee State, and others The Skinny: The end appears to be nearing for Chris Livingston, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward from Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio. Having visited a number of programs, including Kansas, Kentucky, and Georgetown, Livingston, the No. 4 ranked player in the 2022 class, will announce his commitment on October 15.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit Date: 6/16/2021 and Late Night Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Arkansas, Kansas State, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest, Creighton, Duke, and others. The Skinny: After a very productive career at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kan., Mark Mitchell, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward decided to make the move to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. Mitchell, the No. 8 ranked player in the 2022 class, will get the opportunity to play alongside his good friend and AAU teammate, Gradey Dick, who verbally committed to Kansas back in March. Mitchell and Dick will both be in attendance for Late Night in the Phog on October 1.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit Date: 6/20/2021 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Overtime Elite, and NBL The Skinny: Nick Smith, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound point guard from Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Ark., visited Kansas back on June 20. Recently, Smith, the No. 39 ranked player in the 2022 class, narrowed his list of options down to Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Overtime Elite, and the NBL. If his FutureCast is an indication of what's to come, Kentucky is the overwhelming team to beat for the four-star point guard. However, making the move to the professional ranks is also an option. While Smith is in the process of considering all of his options, there is a feeling in the air that Kentucky and Overtime Elite/NBL are the current frontrunners.

Chances: MEDIUM Visit: 6/28/21 Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Baylor, Texas, UCLA, and USC Quotable: “I took official visits to both Baylor and Kansas in June. Both schools have great facilities, great coaches, and they have produced great players in the past. Both schools have family-type relationships within the programs."

Chances: HIGH Visit: Late Night in the Phog (Unofficial) Video: LINK Schools Involved: Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Creighton, George Mason, Loyola (IL), Memphis, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Seton Hall, St. John's, TCU, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier The Skinny: Chandler Jackson, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound point guard from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tenn., just received a scholarship offer from Bill Self and Kansas on Monday (8/9/21). Jackson, the No, 110 ranked player in the 2022 class, has scheduled a number of visits, including an unofficial visit to Kansas on October 1 (Late Night in the Phog). While nothing has been scheduled at this time, Jackson plans to officially visit Kansas as well.