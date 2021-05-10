 JayhawkSlant - 2022 PG Nick Smiths schedules official visit to Kansas
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 10:43:01 -0500') }}

2022 PG Nick Smiths schedules official visit to Kansas

Shay Wildeboor
@JayhawkSlant

Class of 2022 point guard Nick Smith has locked in a date to officially visit Kansas. The No. 36 ranked player in the class, Smith, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound point guard from Sylvan Hills High School Sherwood, Ark. Smith, is currently considering offers from the likes of Kansas, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Alabama, Kansas State, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, St. Louis, Southern Miss, St. John's, Texas, Tulsa, and others.

Smith, having recently completed a zoom call with the Kansas staff, has now locked in a visit date.

For the very latest on Nick Smith, click here.

