2022 recruiting, the transfer portal, emphasis on local players

The Kansas coaching staff has been sending out several scholarship offers in recent days. They continue to extend offers to high school players in the class of 2023. The updated numbers in the database show they have already offered over 160 high school prospects for next year’s class.

And, they have not ignored the 2022 class.

Since Lance Leipold and his staff did not get a chance to start recruiting until mid-May they were behind due to timing with high school players this year. They have continued to recruit high school prospects, who will sign in less than two months.

Expect a mix of this year’s class to come from the high school ranks, transfer portal, and junior college players.

This is the perfect year for the staff to look at players who might be more developed and have been through college programs to plug in various positions.

There are a lot of junior college players starting to pick up offers around the country and are going to be attractive because of the Covid rules. Just like the division one athletes, the junior college players received an extra year of eligibility.

A lot of junior college players will have three years remaining on their clock. When the Kansas coaches were on the road recruiting, they were visible at local junior college games. With a young roster and rules in place to add more eligibility this is the right year for the staff to use that to their advantage.