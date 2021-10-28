2022 recruiting, the transfer portal, emphasis on local players
The Kansas coaching staff has been sending out several scholarship offers in recent days. They continue to extend offers to high school players in the class of 2023. The updated numbers in the database show they have already offered over 160 high school prospects for next year’s class.
And, they have not ignored the 2022 class.
Since Lance Leipold and his staff did not get a chance to start recruiting until mid-May they were behind due to timing with high school players this year. They have continued to recruit high school prospects, who will sign in less than two months.
Expect a mix of this year’s class to come from the high school ranks, transfer portal, and junior college players.
[NEW: Podcast how the portal and junior college recruiting is different with rule changes]
This is the perfect year for the staff to look at players who might be more developed and have been through college programs to plug in various positions.
There are a lot of junior college players starting to pick up offers around the country and are going to be attractive because of the Covid rules. Just like the division one athletes, the junior college players received an extra year of eligibility.
A lot of junior college players will have three years remaining on their clock. When the Kansas coaches were on the road recruiting, they were visible at local junior college games. With a young roster and rules in place to add more eligibility this is the right year for the staff to use that to their advantage.
Blue Valley's Andre Davis picks up Kansas offer
Kansas is one of the first schools to offer a scholarship to Andre Davis, a wide receiver at Blue Valley. Davis, the son of former Chiefs receiver Willie Davis, arrived this summer from Texas.
He said his father got a promotion and that took him to Blue Valley.
“All my teammates have made me feel really welcome, as well as the teachers,” Davis said. “They've been helping me a lot. And everyone's been really good to me here.
Davis picked up the offer during his visit for the Texas tech game.
“They just said they really liked my ball skills, and they want to see how I progress over the next year,” he said.
It was his first time meeting the staff at Kansas and he left with a good experience.
“I liked it a lot there,” Davis said of KU. “All the coaches were really approachable, and I just liked the atmosphere during the game. Everybody was really into it, even though it didn't go how everyone wanted it to.”
Kael Farkes announces commitment to Kansas
Look for the Kansas coaches to add local talent to the roster any way they can. This week the Jayhawks got a commitment from Kael Farkes, who will be a preferred walk-on.
Farkes plays at Shawnee Mission Northwest and has helped one of the best offenses in the state. He plays on both sides of the ball, but projects as an offensive lineman for the Jayhawks.
Offensive line coach Scott Fuchs likes Farkes on his side.
“Coach Fuchs really liked my technique and how I carry myself because I am still able to put on weight and perfect my craft,” Farkes said.
The all-state performer has been watching the Kansas program and likes the direction it is headed.
“I picked KU because it felt like home,” he said. “I loved the way I was able to talk and connect with the staff, and get in on the ground level of the program Coach Leipold is building. It feels great to make this decision, it’s always been my dream and it’s come to fruition.”