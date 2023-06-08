News More News
2023 Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Kicks Off Tonight at Lawrence Free State

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

The 15th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic kicks off tonight at Lawrence Free State High School. Doors to the event open at 5:30 and the game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00.

Tickets for tonight’s event can be purchased at the locations listed below.

Topeka:

Johnny’s Tavern – Fairlawn

Jefferson’s – Wanamaker

Lawrence:

23rd Street Brewery

Kansas City:

Johnny’s Tavern – Power & Light

Johnny’s Tavern – Olathe (Ridgeview)

Jefferson’s – Lenexa (87th St)

BLUE TEAM:

#1 Wayne Simien

#2 Conner Teahan

#3 Russell Robinson

#3 Aqib Talib

#8 Jared Pile

#10 Tyshawn Taylor

#15 Elijah Johnson

#22 Silvio De Sousa

#23 Ben McLemore

#24 Natalie Knight-Johnson

#25 Michael Lee

#35 Udoka Azubuike

#42 Jeff Graves

HEAD COACH:

Greg Ostertag

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Alonzo Jamison

Brad Witherspoon

Darrell Stuckey

Patrick Richey

Neil Smith

RED CRIMSON:

#1 Jeff Hawkins

#1 Devon Dotson

#4 Sherron Collins

#5 Keith Langford

#10 Svi Mykhailiuk

#10 Trent Green

#12 Chris Teahan

#14 Tyrel Reed

#24 Travis Releford

#25 Brandon Rush

#32 Darnell Jackson

#33 Kylee Kopatich

#35 Brandon McAnderson

#44 Mitch Lightfoot

HEAD COACHES:

Calvin Thompson

Robin Stallworth

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Billy Thomas

David Lawrence

Devonte' Graham

Oscar Rodriguez

Rey Bechard

Stephen Vinson

HONORARY COACH:

Bill Self

FRIDAY NIGHT:

For Tickets to the Gala Dinner at Burge Union, click here. The VIP dinner includes meal, drinks, auction items, photo opps with celebrity guests, and more.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

For tickets to the Rock Chalk Roundbowl, click here. Bowling participants will be paired with former KU stars, while also getting some help from a PBA professional or two.

