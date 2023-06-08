2023 Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Kicks Off Tonight at Lawrence Free State
The 15th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic kicks off tonight at Lawrence Free State High School. Doors to the event open at 5:30 and the game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00.
Tickets for tonight’s event can be purchased at the locations listed below.
Topeka:
Lawrence:
Kansas City:
Johnny’s Tavern – Power & Light
Johnny’s Tavern – Olathe (Ridgeview)
Jefferson’s – Lenexa (87th St)
BLUE TEAM:
#1 Wayne Simien
#2 Conner Teahan
#3 Russell Robinson
#3 Aqib Talib
#8 Jared Pile
#10 Tyshawn Taylor
#15 Elijah Johnson
#22 Silvio De Sousa
#23 Ben McLemore
#24 Natalie Knight-Johnson
#25 Michael Lee
#35 Udoka Azubuike
#42 Jeff Graves
HEAD COACH:
Greg Ostertag
ASSISTANT COACHES:
Alonzo Jamison
Brad Witherspoon
Darrell Stuckey
Patrick Richey
Neil Smith
RED CRIMSON:
#1 Jeff Hawkins
#1 Devon Dotson
#4 Sherron Collins
#5 Keith Langford
#10 Svi Mykhailiuk
#10 Trent Green
#12 Chris Teahan
#14 Tyrel Reed
#24 Travis Releford
#25 Brandon Rush
#32 Darnell Jackson
#33 Kylee Kopatich
#35 Brandon McAnderson
#44 Mitch Lightfoot
HEAD COACHES:
Calvin Thompson
Robin Stallworth
ASSISTANT COACHES:
Billy Thomas
David Lawrence
Devonte' Graham
Oscar Rodriguez
Rey Bechard
Stephen Vinson
HONORARY COACH:
Bill Self
FRIDAY NIGHT:
For Tickets to the Gala Dinner at Burge Union, click here. The VIP dinner includes meal, drinks, auction items, photo opps with celebrity guests, and more.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON:
For tickets to the Rock Chalk Roundbowl, click here. Bowling participants will be paired with former KU stars, while also getting some help from a PBA professional or two.