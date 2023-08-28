2024 Official Visit Tracker Sponsored by FTB Golf
Latest News: Link
Chances: COMMITTED
Visit Date: 5/12/23
Ranking History: NR, NR, NR, 6, 2, 2, 4
Latest News: Link
Chances: MEDIUM
Visit Date: 2/24/23
Ranking History: NR, 7, 4, 5, 16, 29, 30
Latest News: Link
Chances: LOW
Visit Date: 5/5/23
Ranking History: NR, 2, 2, 3, 1, 1, 3
Latest News: Link
Chances: LOW
Visit Date: 6/5/23
Ranking History: NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, 111
Latest News: Link
Chances: HIGH
Visit Date: 8/31/23
Ranking History: NR, NR, NR, NR, 80, 39, 15
Latest News: Link
Chances: MEDIUM
Visit Date: 9/1/23
Ranking History: NR, 16, 11, 27, 25, 7, 9
Latest News: NA
Chances: MEDIUM
Visit Date: 9/5/23
Ranking History: NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, 117
Latest News: Link
Chances: MEDIUM
Visit Date: 10/6/23
Ranking History: NR, NR, NR, NR, NR, 109, 38