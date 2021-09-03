3-2-1 Column: Thoughts going into South Dakota game

It is time to bring back the 3-2-1 column as we head into the regular season. This column is about three thoughts, two questions, and a statement or prediction.

Leipold is the right coach for the KU job but it will take time

Three things I am looking for

1- Wide zone blocking scheme There has been a lot of talk about the wide zone and what it will look like. I asked Colin Grunhard what you need to play in it, and he quickly responded, “You have to move and like to run.” Well, a lot of offensive linemen don’t like to hear about a lot of running. Scott Fuchs was a power line coach for many years and made the transition when he was at Buffalo. It is built on being quick and getting to defenders. Remember, Fuchs has only had a little over three weeks to install it and I think it will be something that looks better each week.

2- Special teams It is not something that has been mentioned a lot in fall camp, but if there is one area South Dakota could put pressure on the Jayhawks this is where it is. The Coyotes punter Brady Schutt was a preseason All-American. Last spring, he led the nation in punting and the year before he was in the Top 10. Long snapper Dalton Godfrey is rated by PFF as their best specialist and is a second-team all-conference player. Place-kicker Mason Lorber is a three-year starter and also handles the kickoff duties. The special teams will need to play a solid game. The Jayhawks also return several starters and they will need to match South Dakota.

3- How does Brian Borland run the 4-3 Every coordinator has a belief or a philosophy on how they want to come out of their base defense. In the Mangino era defensive coordinator Bill Young liked to zone blitz and would sell out to stop the run. I remember talking to Young and he told me his philosophy was to stop the run at all costs. He said the worse feeling was to watch a team grind you down. I will be watching to see what kind of twist Borland likes to do and how he attacks. Obviously, it will change based off the opponent but he will have something he likes to hang his hat on, even if it means playing straight-up base defense.

Two Questions

Will the plan be to play more than one quarterback?

1- How many quarterbacks will play? The quarterback race was very tight all camp and players jockeyed back and forth. Going into the season opener it is highly likely the staff will want to see how a couple of them play in live situations. It wouldn’t surprise me if there is a script that gives two of them snaps. Remember, they have only had enough practices that barely makes it longer than spring football. They are still learning what the players can do.

2- What will the crowd be like? It is Labor Day weekend and a Friday night game. The weather forecast is hit and miss and has changed over the last 24 hours. The number set for a good showing would be right at 25,000 considering everything that is going on.

One statement or prediction