LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The 34th Annual Late Night in the Phog will take place this Friday, Sept. 28, in historic Allen Fieldhouse, marking the start of the 2018-19 women's and men's basketball season.The event will kick off at 11 a.m. with Phog Fest on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse. The 2018 Late Night in the Phog, presented by Hy-Vee, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the public is a free, first-come, first-served event; no re-entry passes will be distributed. Allen Fieldhouse doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for KU students and 5 p.m. for the general public. Children 12 and under will not be admitted without an accompanying adult. Allen Fieldhouse doors will be closed when the arena reaches capacity. Should Allen Fieldhouse reach capacity, fans can watch the entire event on the video board at Kansas' baseball facility, Hoglund Ballpark, just south of Allen Fieldhouse.

1. Timeline

11 AM - Phog Fest starts on the lawn east of Allen Fieldhouse

1 PM -Booth Family Hall of Athletics closes

2 PM -Debruce Center closes

4 PM -Phog Fest closes

4:30 PM -Student doors open

5 PM -General public doors open

6:30 PM - Start of Late Night in the Phog

2. Phog Fest Features

For the third year in a row Kansas Athletics will host Phog Fest on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse. Phog Festival will have activities for all fans to enjoy leading up to Late Night, including the Hawk Zone, radio remotes, live music and special appearances by Lawrence Buskers. The festival will also include food trucks, giveaways from a variety of sponsors, interactive displays and much more throughout the day. Fans can also order custom adidas shoes and custom adidas shirts at Phog Fest.

3. Just Food

Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to our partner Just Food. Monetary donations will also be accepted at the event, upon entry. Additionally, there will be a 50/50 raffle, with the proceeds benefiting Just Food.

4. Parking

With school in session, all university parking lots will be restricted until 5 p.m. with the exception of Lot 90, located across Naismith Drive to the southeast of Allen Fieldhouse, which will be available for public parking at noon. During the day, public parking is available in the parking garage just north of Allen Fieldhouse with hourly rates. Parking in the garage for Late Night in the Phog after 5 p.m. will be $5 per vehicle. Should Lot 90 fill up, KU's Park & Ride program will be in service with the following recommended routes:

Route 41 (Yellow Campus Circulator) - look at "A" Times

Between 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., the bus stops every eight minutes out at Park & Ride (would drop off around the Burge Union at Stop #216)Between 3:00-5:00 p.m., the bus stops every 10 minutes out at Park & Ride (would drop off around the Burge Union at Stop #216)

Route 44 (Campus Evening Circulator) - look at Eastbound and Westbound in "Black"

Runs 5:30-10:00 p.m.Makes stops out at Park & Ride every half hour at :01 and :31 after (5:31 p.m., 6:01 p.m., 6:31 p.m., etc.) this bus would drop off around the Rec. Center and be bus stop #389Last bus going back out to Park & Ride would be 10:00 p.m. They would probably catch bus stop #369 by the Engineering Bldg. to catch the bus back out to Park & Ride 5.

Security Measures

Following the best practices recommended by the Department of Homeland Security and National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security, as well as state law, additional security measures will be in place for Late Night in the Phog. These measures aim to provide a safer environment for all in attendance and improve the guest experience by expediting screening and entry into the building. All persons - staff and guests - are subject to screening before entering Allen Fieldhouse. Walk-through metal detectors will be the primary means of screening. For guests who are unable to use a walk-through metal detector, hand-held metal detectors will be used with physical pat-downs as a final alternative option. Any person who does not consent to screening will be denied entry into the Fieldhouse. For more information on what is and is not allowed inside Allen Fieldhouse, please review the Clear Bag policy and the Prohibited Items.

6. Bag Check

A bag check will be provided for a $5 charge for those wishing to not walk back to their vehicles. The bag check will be located at a secured tent on the corner of Naismith Drive and Allen Fieldhouse Drive.

7. Designated Entry Points