4-star DE Steven Parker commits to Kansas
THE SITUATION
Part of the ripple effect of Texas Tech’s decision to part ways with Coach Kliff Kingsbury came on the recruiting trail. Days after the firing, the Red Raiders lost a commitment from 4-star defensive end Steven Parker.
A top-20 weakside edge-rusher in the Class of 2019, Parker has since turned his attention to likes of Nebraska and Kansas, though Texas Tech was able to lure him back to Lubbock days after reopening his recruitment for an official visit. He made official stops at Nebraska (Jan. 11) and Kansas (Feb. 1) right before National Signing Day.
WHY ITS BIG FOR KANSAS
WHY IT HURTS NEBRASKA, TEXAS TECH THE MOST
Texas Tech signed a pair of defensive linemen in December, but neither project as true pass-rushers and needed give Matt Wells’ team a legitimate threat off the edge. Even after Parker’s decommitment, he made his way back to Lubbock and continued to give the Red Raiders serious consideration, largely due to family ties to the area. However, falling short on the in-state product will hurt Tech’s chances of establishing a formidable defense to cling to in the Big 12.
Nebraska signed four defensive linemen in December, including a trio of 4-stars, so the cupboard is not bare after missing out on Parker. Adding the Dallas-area edge-rusher would have been a luxury for the Huskers as Scott Frost tried to make his mark in the Lone Star State and further concoct a dangerous pass rush. The Huskers, however, should be fine.