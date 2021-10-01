6th Man Strategies to represent KU athletes

6th Man Strategies Represents Kansas Student-Athletes In NIL Wichita, Kan, October 1, 2021 – 6th Man Strategies, LLC announces the signing of all 18 Kansas men’s basketball players to represent them in their name, image and likeness (NIL) endeavors, as they enter a new era in collegiate athletics, with plans to engage the additional 500 plus student-athletes at Kansas.

6th Man Strategies, a non-affiliate of Kansas Athletics, will help Kansas student-athletes navigate the evolving world of the modern student-athlete through personal branding, sales resources, public relations, tax strategy, legal and business advising.

6th Man Strategies has selected Opendorse, the NIL market’s leading compliance and monetization platform, to streamline the student-athlete’s NIL activities. Opendorse technology will allow 6th Man Strategies to seamlessly deliver opportunities to student-athletes allowing them to review, accept, complete, and disclose all NIL activities from pitch to payment, straight from their phones. The partnership ensures that 6th Man Strategies and student-athletes have the tools to maximize the opportunity that NIL presents, while also ensuring compliant and trusted practices.

“It’s no secret that KU Basketball players are among the most marketable in all of college sports,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “It's exciting that 6th Man Strategies is offering their representation to every KU student-athlete, to help all athletes maximize their NIL opportunities. Opendorse is dedicated to supporting Kansas athletes in this rapidly evolving NIL market with a purpose-built technology to help them capitalize on this moment and remain safe through the journey.”

To maximize opportunities for these student-athletes, 6th Man Strategies will be announcing a partnership in the next week with an official licensed merchandise provider that will bring both the brands these athletes have created alongside the strong institutional brand they represent. By partnership, 6th Man Strategies will have access to utilize their retail store locations throughout the state of Kansas and their national platform for online merchandise and apparel sales.

“The strength of the Jayhawk brand is one of the most recognizable marks in the entire world, and for the first time by partnering with an official licensed merchandise provider we can unite the two brands officially and athletes can be compensated for it,” said Matt Baty, former Kansas Baseball student-athlete and partner in 6th Man Strategies.

6th Man Strategies is focused on student-athlete programs in social media, player appearances, memorabilia, merchandise, NFT technologies and corporate endorsements. We are also focused on programing for the fans to engage with players through crowd funding strategies, VIP events, and various raffles all designed for our athletes to capitalize on their brands. 6th Man Strategies will soon be announcing a launch of multiple platforms that will make a direct impact to Kansas basketball players, including the One Hundred Club, made up of 100 individuals and businesses and The Blue Blood Exclusive, a new subscriber service that will contain exclusive NIL content directly from the student-athletes.

“Kansas athletes are important to our alumni, university, and state.” said Ryan Baty, former Kansas Baseball All-American and partner in 6th Man Strategies. “It is vitally important that Kansas student-athletes are provided with NIL opportunities to enhance their brand and marketing platforms to benefit them financially.” To obtain further information on supporting our current and future programs please visit www.6thmanstrategies.com.