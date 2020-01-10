JayhawkSlant.com spoke to Kevin LOnnquist, publisher of SicEmSports.com, to get his thoughts on the KU vs. BU match-up.

1) What are the biggest keys for Baylor? What has been the biggest key to Baylor's run so far this season?

It's been their commitment to defense. Known for their 1-3-1 zone, Scott Drew switched to man this year because of a lack of size and the fact he can't use Tristan Clark (knee) for an extended period of time at this point. This might be one of the best - if not the best -defensive team Drew has put together. Texas Tech HC Chris Beard commented on that after the Bears won in Lubbock Tuesday. Baylor's rebounding continues to be a factor.

2) Who are the players that have had the biggest impact on the team and the players KU fans should watch for on Saturday?

Sophomore guard Jared Butler has emerged as the go-to player. Remember, he dropped 31 in Lawrence in the 2018-29 regular season finale last year. He's the leading scorer. MaCio Teague, a transfer from UNC-Asheville, has also put together a very solid season. Auburn guard transfer Davion Mitchell is finally getting into a scoring groove following a slow start. Mark Vital is the glue guy being able to guard all five positions. Freddie Gillespie is solid in the post.

3) Scott Drew is winless inside Allen Fieldhouse. What does Baylor need to do to change that this season?

They've been close a couple of times. Baylor let a lead get away in the final minutes in 2018. But I think this team can pull it off because it plays with great confidence. It has really good wins over Villanova, Butler, Arizona and Texas Tech. So this team, riding an 11-game winning streak, can meet the moment. It has the defense and rebounding to do it. It will need big offensive games from Butler and Teague to pull this out and break the hex.