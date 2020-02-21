JayhawkSlant.com spoke to SicEm Sports publisher Kevin Lonnquist about the matchup between No. 3 KU and No. 1 Baylor.

What has been the biggest key to Baylor's amazing start?

Amazing start - it's been their defense. As KU saw on Jan. 11 in the Allen Fieldhouse the footwork, communication off switches and effort is an unlike anything Scott Drew has fielded. They are a great rebounding team. They also have one of the best Alphas in the game in sophomore guard Jared Butler who understands game situations very well. He's been a Kansas killer early in his career.

What is the mood of the team/fans headed into the Kansas game?

Mood - Everyone is confident. They should be. They won at KU for the first time ever - that's the game that I think really spring boarded this run - it's at home, the de facto Big 12 championship is on the line and if they get guard MaCio Teague (missed the last two games with a right wrist issue) back for this one, they're going to be at full strength.

What are the biggest keys to the game in your opinion for Baylor?

Keys - It's going to come down to Baylor's quartet of guards - Butler, Teague if he plays, Davion Mitchell (their best on ball defender), and super offensive sub Devonte Bandoo (he would start if Teague can't go) getting quality shots. Baylor just has to play its normal game. It doesn't have to reinvent the wheel on defense or on the glass. My guess is Mitchell will draw Devon Dotson. Mitchell is going to have to make him work for his points.

How do you see this game playing out?

Outcome - I don't see why Baylor won't win this. They've answered every challenge to this point. They have a great resume. I'm sure Kansas likely believes it owes the Bears after what happened in January at home. But that wasn't a fluke. I see Baylor winning this 4-7 points.