JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Kevin Lonnquist from Sic'EmSports.com to get his thoughts on tonight's game between Kansas and Baylor

Heading into the season, what were the expectations for this Baylor team?

Very high. While they were picked 3rd in the Big 12, it was conceivable that they could compete for their third consecutive Big 12 title. They have the highest recruit in program history in Keyonte George. Guard play was solid between Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer.





I know that Baylor got off to a slow start, but they appear to have put that start behind them. What’s been the biggest key during this current winning streak during Big 12 play?

They're taking care of the ball for starters. The Bears have committed 11, 10, 3, and 11 turnovers in the last four games. They've had some electrifying performances from George, a career-high 32 at West Virginia, 27 (18 second half) at Texas Tech)





What’s the feel heading into the game tomorrow night?

I'm sure they feel pretty good about themselves and that they have some momentum with this streak. Now, these wins have come against the bottom four teams in the league. This game should tell the truth about where they really are.





How do you see this game between Kansas and Baylor playing out?

They can win it since it's at the Ferrell Center. If they get the 3-ball going - a huge part of their offense - that will be crucial. They also need just enough in the front court. Plus, they're catching a Kansas team that appears to be reeling.



