A baseline view from the Colorado side

On February 11, Kansas defeated Colorado, 71-59 in Lawrence. Hunter Dickinson (19), Zeke Mayo (13), KJ Adams (10), and Dajuan Harris (10) led the way offensively for Bill Self's squad in that first meeting.

Kansas, leading 40-26 at the half, was outscored by Colorado 33-31 after halftime. The Buffaloes pulled to within five points with less than 14 minutes left in the game but would get no closer.

With the rematch between Kansas and Colorado set for tonight in Boulder, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Nicolette Edwards from CUSportsReport.com to get her thoughts on tonight's game.

1) Colorado opened up Big 12 play 0-13, but the Buffaloes have won 2-of-3 in conference play down the stretch. What was the biggest key for Colorado in getting over the hump against UCF and Baylor?

The biggest key to Colorado's two Big 12 wins this season was the Buffs ability to finally assemble a quality first half. Throughout CU’s 13-game losing streak in conference play, head coach Tad Boyle and his team often struggled to find their footing in the first half which resulted in second-half situations where the deficit was too much for the Buffs to overcome. Colorado frequently trailed by 10 or more points at halftime, but in the recent Baylor and UCF games, the Buffs possessed a first-half lead against the Knights and they only trailed by one possession against the Bears.

This season has certainly been one of Boyle’s more difficult seasons as he brought in various new pieces and the product on the floor has yielded CU being the worst team in the Big 12. The wins against UCF and Baylor have provided them with a much-needed confidence boost and just enough momentum to persevere as the regular season is coming to a close.

2) In the first meeting in Lawrence back on February 11, Kansas outscored Colorado 40-26 in the first half, but the Buffaloes responded by outscoring the Jayhawks 33-31 after halftime. Colorado pulled to within five points with less than 14 minutes remaining in the game but could get no closer. What needs to happen on Monday night for CU to turn the tables on KU in Boulder?

As I mentioned above, CU is usually in unfavorable positions in the second half due to their first-half shortcomings. However, this team, as seen in the Kansas matchup, doesn’t give up. Colorado can chip away at its point deficit, but closing out games has been an insurmountable task that the Buffs haven’t conquered until recently. In Colorado’s 13-game losing streak, the Buffs either had one or sometimes two big contributors while the rest of the Buffs’ rotation struggled to get points on the board. In CU’s two Big 12 wins, Colorado finished with three or more double-digit scorers.

As witnessed this season, Colorado possesses a plethora of weaknesses that have continually prevented them from closing games. In order for the Buffs to pull out a win tonight, they’ll have to of course minimize turnovers, penetrate the paint, hold Hunter Dickinson to under 19 points (unlike the last meeting) throughout the game, and specifically prevent unforced errors in those final five minutes.

A handful of to-dos for CU in this matchup, but the Buffs are a 7.5-point underdog tonight which is much better compared to CU’s last meeting with KU where the Buffs came in at 17.5-point dogs. The margin is much less daunting, but Colorado will have to play their best basketball to pull out a win.