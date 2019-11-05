No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Duke are set to clash in the first game of the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Brian McLawhorn, publisher of Devils Illustrated, to get his thoughts on tonight's game.

1) What did you learn about Duke during the preseason games?

That this team is good, but nowhere near what the 2018-19 version of the Blue Devils were at this point. Despite the usual influx of five-star players and the return of Tre Jones, there is not an over-the-top standout on this team. At least not yet. We won’t see guys that just dominate the ball like we have in previous seasons with the likes of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Jayson Tatum, Marvin Bagley and so on. The offense will be spread out, and we will likely see a deeper bench than Mike Krzyzewski typically uses in games of this magnitude.

We also learned that this Duke team’s best attribute can be its defense. Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire are two of the best on-ball defenders in the nation, and freshman Wendell Moore is a force at defending multiple positions. Jack White has also been noted as a solid defender, and Vernon Carey showed signs of promise in that regard as well, though he does find himself out of position at times.

This Duke team has a lot of room to grow, but what we did learn from the two exhibition games is it is a very coachable team. Each guy on the team learned from his mistakes in the first game, and didn’t repeat them in the second. That’s a positive sign.





2) Who are the key players to watch tomorrow night?

Tre Jones is the obvious one. His return to Duke was huge. He will be expected to carry more of the offensive load than last season and he worked on his shot quite a bit in the offseason. He will be crucial for Duke in an opener against a team like Kansas. Matt Hurt will also be a guy to watch.

After a so-so first half in the opening exhibition, he has been the one constant on offense for Duke. He should see the ball a lot, and he will need to convert for the Blue Devils to have success overall. Then I think there’s a trio of perimeter players - one will have to step up and separate himself from the others - Joey Baker, Alex O’Connell and Cassius Stanley. Each one of these guys showed promise in the exhibition, and Duke will need one of them to step up and be a weapon on offense. Baker might be the guy to watch, but one of these three could have an X-factor type of impact for Duke.

3) In your opinion, what are the biggest keys of the game for Duke?

First, they have to be aggressive on defense and continue using their ability to put pressure on the ball. It will all have to start with defense for this team. It sounds cliché, but it holds true with this group.

I think they need to find success on offense early. They need to see the ball go in and ultimately find a rhythm early. That means Tre Jones and Matt Hurt will need to get to work quickly.

Finally, I think Vernon Carey needs to be more of a presence than he was in the exhibition games. Duke needs him to have an impact on the game. He doesn’t necessarily have to put up big scoring numbers, but he needs to be active on the boards, present on defense and not make things easy for the Kansas big guys.

4) How do see the game playing out?

This is a difficult question to answer for a season opener. I don’t know a ton about this Kansas team, so it’s not the most educated of viewpoints, but I think the experience Kansas brings to the game will be a big advantage. Duke has some guys with experience, but that of Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike and Silvio DeSousa’s can present some challenges for a team that will so prominently feature freshmen.

I believe Tre Jones and Duke will try to make this as low scoring of a game as possible. Even with his presence, I do anticipate the Blue Devils to be playing from behind more than they would like. I just expect Kansas to control the paint area and consistently make that an issue throughout the game.

Duke will certainly try to counter that with a lot of pressure on the ball, and try to create some chaos for Kansas with the hopes of forcing turnovers.

5) Final prediction?

I have Kansas coming out on top. I don’t have a final score prediction, but I think it could be an eight to 10 point win for the Jayhawks if Matthew Hurt doesn’t get a lot of help offensively and Duke can’t provide some resistance around the basket.