The marquee matchup of the Champions Classic features No. 6 Kansas and No. 7 Duke. JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Conor O’Neill, publisher of DevilsIllustrated.com, to get his thoughts on tonight’s game.

1) With Coach K retiring and Coach Scheyer taking over, what were the expectations for this team when the season started?

New coach for the first time in 42 years but same expectation for Duke: National championship. It’s been clear since the succession plan was announced that Scheyer wasn’t going to tear down much of what Krzyzewski built. Scheyer wasn’t suddenly going to install a two-big system or the pack-line defense, and he certainly wasn’t going to have Duke’s recruiting tumble. This Duke team is still gelling. There are 11 newcomers — seven freshmen and four transfers — and Jeremy Roach is the only player who’s been on the roster for multiple seasons. Expectations are high, as usual, with *some* understanding that it’s mostly a brand-new roster.

2) After two games, what currently stands out about this Duke team?

Any adjustments that will take time to work through? Defense, defense, defense. This Duke team, albeit against two overmatched opponents, has put together two stifling defensive performances. The combined 82 points allowed is the fewest Duke has allowed in the first two games since 1946 — the opponents were High Point and Hanes Hosiery that year, long before the invention of the shot clock and 3-pointer. Within defense is the length. Dereck Lively II’s return after missing the opener means Duke can play two 7-1 players together, he and fellow freshman Kyle Filipowski, along with 6-8, 220-pound Mark Mitchell as the most versatile defender Duke has had in several years. Roach and sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes have stood out as far as on-ball defenders.

3) What is the feel heading into the Kansas game on Tuesday night? I believe Duke has nine freshmen and sophomores on its roster, so could that play a factor?

Duke’s youth and collective inexperience in games like this will absolutely play a factor. The Blue Devils have looked great against inferior opponents but now it’s time to face an elite team. It’s kind of like their preseason slate in reverse: Duke played a closed-door scrimmage against Houston and struggled, losing 61-50 (in 32 minutes), and then blew out Fayetteville State in its exhibition game. A strong showing against Kansas would send expectations for Scheyer and this team through the roof; a setback would likely have a lot to do with the Blue Devils still coming together.

4) Is there a big key to the game for Duke and how do you see this playing out?

The first key will be whether freshman Dariq Whitehead plays. He’s been out because of a fracture in his right foot suffered in late August and is working his way back. He was cleared for contact last week but hadn’t played 5-on-5 yet (as of Friday night). It’s hard to get away from feeling like the other key to this game will be whether Duke’s defense travels and is applicable to a high-caliber team. I think Duke’s youth limits the Blue Devils in this game … with the caveat that the Champions Classic has seen a couple of young Duke teams thrive in the past few seasons.