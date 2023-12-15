JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Mason Williams from TheHoosier.com to get his thoughts on Kansas vs. Indiana on Saturday.

What’s been the biggest key to Indiana’s 7-2 start this season?

Indiana's formula for winning is simple. The Hoosiers feel they have the most talented frontcourt on the court in every matchup they enter, and given the inefficiencies and lack of consistent pressure from Indiana's backcourt in most matchups this season, IU's offense looks not too dissimilar to the teams that toted the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware, along with a rising emergence of five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako as he continues to stack performances, have been the engine to Indiana's victories on both ends of the floor, but they've got some quality contributions from the bench as well in some matchups.

The biggest problem, however, is that Indiana has yet to win comfortably this year. Because of the inadequacies in vital elements of the modern game – dreadful, nationally bad three-point shooting; consistent, impactful guard play; etc. – IU's wins have been close and the losses lopsided. In the grand scheme of things, Indiana has won games they were expected to and lost those they likely would've been tabbed to lose at the beginning of the season. Optically, however, it's not been exactly what Indiana wants it to be.





I know Indiana had a big game against Auburn last week, and with another big game coming, I’m just wondering what needs to change on Saturday for the Hoosiers?

Matchup-wise, Auburn was always going to be a tough test for Indiana. The length and physicality the Tigers play with, combined with the speed at which they play, was a nightmare for Indiana to try and keep up with. Still, losing to Auburn was always a possibility. But in the embarrassing fashion, it occurred was unacceptable. Indiana went as far as to say so in the postgame.

Indiana at home is a different story. These are teams that have seen each other within the calendar year and have understood what type of talent each team features. Add in the factor of Indiana getting to play in Assembly Hall, and there's a good chance the final result isn't as one-sided as the Auburn game was. That's not saying anything about Auburn or Kansas, but more about Indiana's homecourt feel.

In terms of the on-court play, Indiana will need to play some of its best basketball to have a shot at No. 2 Kansas. Indiana came out strong in the first eight or so minutes of the game in Atlanta, then didn't respond when the Tigers punched back at them. IU will have to be more adept at withstanding the punches the Jawhawks will throw at them and respond with energy and intention.





Ant idea what the mood of the team is heading into the game on Saturday against Kansas?

Gabe Cupps, who is by all accounts well above a freshman in terms of his mentality and wisdom toward the game, spoke on this in the aftermath of the Auburn game. "I think there’s a good balance of not letting the taste go out of your mouth of getting beat like this, but then also, using it as motivation to practice harder, communicate better, get more effort," Cupps said afterward.

So, I would assume that Indiana understands the magnitude of the loss it suffered last weekend. No part of that display, in the end, was notably positive for the Hoosiers. We'll likely know how the on-court response is pretty early into Saturday's contest, but I would imagine the mood of the Hoosiers reflects that of a team who knows it can't afford a repeat – especially on its home floor. If Indiana isn't spirited in a bounce-back effort regardless of the end result, then that's a real point of concern for Indiana.





What’s the biggest key for Indiana on Saturday? What’s something Indiana must do to be successful?

I do think a big part of IU's effort needs to be aimed at flushing the drubbing they took at the hand of the Tigers, but Indiana's focus should be more on the Jayhawks. Anything can happen in Bloomington, and the atmosphere is certain to be amongst the best of the entire season at Assembly Hall. They'll be itching for something to get up about, and the Hoosiers will have a chance to feed off the energy the building will naturally provide them. Home court is worth about seven points to Indiana in a game like this.

So, Indiana must stay in the fight. It can't get lopsided like it did in Atlanta with Auburn. Kansas is the third different really strong team the Hoosiers will face in the non-conference slate, the last of the marquee opponents before conference play begins, but this is the first time they'll get one on a neutral court. Indiana can't let a restless crowd stay silent. They have to keep things close.





How do you see this one playing out in Bloomington?

As I've alluded to a lot, I think Indiana has a real chance to be competitive and stay in the fight against Kansas, trying to shake off the sting of last week and make some sort of statement heading into conference play. Indiana schedules series like this for a reason – to figure out where it is in terms of the elites of the elites in the sport. The first two readings from the barometer have proven Indiana is a long way off. A third such outcome isn't out of the question, but I'd imagine this one is the closest given the circumstances.

However, I still think Indiana isn't on the level of a team like Kansas yet. I'll give the Jayhawks the advantage here, 78-66. Somewhere right in that 10–14-point range feels right, but again, who knows? I'm excited to find out.