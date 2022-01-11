A baseline view from the Iowa State side

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Bill Seals, publisher of Cyclonereport.com, to get his thoughts on tonight's game between No. 9 Kansas and No. 15 Iowa State.

1) What’s been the key to ISU's successful start early on this season?

It's no doubt been new head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff getting the roster of players - many of them new to the program - to buy in on the defensive end and in rebounding the basketball. The Cyclones are sixth in the country in adjusted defense per KenPom and have held opponents to 39.5-percent shooting from the field and just 26.2-percent from 3-point territory. That's added up to teams averaging just 58.4 points per game against the Cyclones. Additionally, the explosion in a number of players in the transfer portal also presented a great opportunity for a new staff in Ames to bring in some impact players like former Big 10 starters Izaiah Brockington and Gabe Kalscheur, plus Tristan Enaruna who had yet to realize his potential at Kansas.





2) What’s the feel coming into the KU game?

This is a tough opening six-game slate for the Cyclones and a trip to Lawrence is perhaps the most difficult during that stretch. Iowa State was in a good position to open that six-game slate with a 2-1 record, leading at Oklahoma by 10 points with 14 minutes to play, but it collapsed down the stretch and lost by double digits. Much of that was due to some uncharacteristic breakdowns on the defensive end, so now mental fatigue has become a concern for the team. With an offense limited in a number of areas, the Cyclones have had to grind out many games on the defensive end. Could that be taking a toll?





3) What’s the key for ISU tonight?

ISU should bounce back on the defensive end but will need the shots to fall on the offensive end. Brockington has been a constant for the Cyclones, but many other pieces have been very inconsistent and will need to bring their A games. Freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter scored a career-high on Saturday and seems to be rounding into form. He'll need to continue making good decisions and taking care of the basketball, as turnovers have been an issue from time to time. Enaruna played huge in ISU's final non-conference game and against top-ranked Baylor to open the Big 12 season but has a total of four points and 10 rebounds in the two games since. Bench play was also a recipe for success during the non-con, as transfers Caleb Grill and Jaz Kunc gave the team a shot in the arm off the bench. They will need to do the same against the Jayhawks.





4) How do you see the game playing out?

The Cyclones lost their composure late in a half-empty Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday night, so playing an opponent with an actual home-court advantage tonight poses another challenge. I think Iowa State will hang in there for a while by playing defense and rebounding, but falters late by not being able to keep up on the offensive end. I think the Jayhawks win this one by double digits and ISU falls to 1-3 in a killer opening six-game stretch.