JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Bill Seals from CycloneReport.com to get his thoughts on Saturday's game in Ames.

Bill Self's squad enters the game on a two-game winning streak, while the Cyclones have dropped two straight games since defeating No. 5 Kansas State (ranking at the time) back on January 24.

Since defeating No. 5 Kansas State (ranking at the time), Iowa State has dropped two-straight games (Missouri and Texas Tech). What's been the biggest reason for ISU's two-game skid?

I think the team simply ran out of gas during those two games. The defense wasn't at its peak during the Missouri game, as the Cyclones' former conference rivals were able to shoot well from the field. Iowa State also struggled to control the tempo in that game against a team that dictated a faster pace of play. Facing Texas Tech just over 48 hours later, ISU got off to a fast start largely on the strength of Caleb Grill's 3-point shooting. The Red Raiders were able to put the clamps on Grill, who has also been dealing with the effects of a lower back injury that cost him the Mizzou game, in the second half. Texas Tech was able to get the Cyclones in foul trouble early and it largely erased a 23-point lead at the foul line.

Obviously, the first meeting between Kansas and Iowa State went right down to the wire. With the game in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday morning, how important is the game for the home team?

With a couple of road losses, ISU returns home to play in Hilton Coliseum, a place it has yet to lose this season. Defending home court will be critical if the Cyclones want to get back into the conference race. The crowd should be a huge factor in Saturday's game and will be even more so with TJ Otzelberger's squad in need of a big win to turn the tide of a stretch of four losses in six games.

Any idea what the mood of the team is and how do you expect the rematch in Ames on Saturday to play out?

Having played on Monday night, the Cyclones got a bit of a breather after competing in two games over a three-day span. Mental and physical breaks are just what the team needed after the past three weeks. It's also been good news for Grill, who is apparently nearing 100 percent health. As for how the game plays out, I think it depends on how well ISU values the basketball. The book seems to be out on the Cyclones' lack of ball handlers in the guard court and first-year point Tamin Lipsey perhaps hitting a bit of a wall, it will be incumbent on them to handle the pressure that Kansas will surely bring. The Cyclones also need solid production from the likes of big men Osun Osunniyi and Tre King against a Jayhawk lineup that's not as big as it's been in the past. If ISU can clean things up offensively, I think a victory over Kansas is in the cards for Saturday.