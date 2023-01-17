JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Mason Voth from EMAWOnline.com to get his thoughts on tonight's game between No. 2 Kansas and No. 13 Kansas State.

Kansas State is off to a 15-2 start and 4-1 in league play. What’s been the biggest key to the impressive start?

One of the biggest keys is Keyontae Johnson. K-State was very fortunate to pick him up in the transfer portal after many schools wouldn’t look at him due to his heart problem from two years ago. He was named the SEC Preseason Player of the Year the season he collapsed against Florida State and has shown up and played like that caliber of player. He is a monster on offense, able to get buckets in the paint and midrange, but also an efficient three-point shooter. He helps rebounding, because he actually goes and gets the ball, something K-State has lacked the last few years. His athleticism is also a huge boost, as is Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s as well. Tomlin is a JUCO transfer from Chipola, he didn’t play organized basketball until he got to college, but his length and athleticism are always on display. One other big boost for K-State is how Markquis Nowell is playing this year, he is playing like a true All-Big 12 player, as opposed to a volume shooter that could make some things happen as the second fiddler to Nijel Pack last season.

I know the Wildcats are coming off their first conference loss on Saturday, so how do you expect them to respond on Tuesday night?

I think they will be ready and locked in, it helps that it’s a home game and it is Kansas. Jerome Tang and the players after the game did a good job of already flushing the loss. They realize they played bad, but they have 13 more of them left and can’t let it linger. Johnson said the benefit of the Big 12 was that they would get to play TCU again. My only concern for them would be if they try and press too much and get off to a slow start, trying to make up for the loss and being in a jacked-up Bramlage.

In facing Kansas at home on Tuesday night, what’s the biggest key for KSU to get back on track and hand KU its first conference loss?

K-State can’t turn the ball over like they did against TCU and have to avoid Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell playing their worst games of the season on the same night, like what happened in Fort Worth. In a weird way, TCU might be the toughest matchup for K-State in the Big 12 because of how thick and physical they are inside, K-State doesn’t really have the bodies to defend that. They have also been without starter David N’Guessan for all of conference play and his absence is big. One other concern I have is how many good looks from three K-State’s defense will allow, so making sure they have someone to make shots tough on Gradey Dick is another important key.

How do you see this game playing out in Manhattan? The crowd is going to be wild and both teams will be ready.

I think this is going to be one of the better crowds Bramlage has seen since the Frank Martin days. Jerome Tang has K-State fans all the way back in on basketball and it won’t just be hate of Kansas that puts fans in Bramlage, but love for the team and staff which is important. As for how the game goes, I think there will probably be runs by both teams, someone will get up 7, and it will shrink down and be tight. Ultimately, Kansas has more versatility and talent and I think is able to hang on for an 81-74 win. I think Nowell is going to have a big game though, he is one of two players left on the roster that blew the big halftime lead at home last year and he really cares about K-State and Tang, so he is going to get after it pretty good Tuesday.