Exactly two weeks ago, Kansas dropped its first Big 12 game of the season to Kansas State. The Jayhawks, down three starters (fouled out), lost by one point in overtime to the Wildcats. Later tonight, Kansas and Kansas State will meet inside Allen Fieldhouse for the rematch.

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Mason Voth from EMAWOnline.com to get his thoughts n tonight's game.

For the first time since 2013, Kansas State will be the higher-ranked team in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. How big of a game is this for the Wildcats?

This game is big just because it gives them a chance to reclaim their leg up in the Big 12 championship race. Not many teams in the league will get wins in Allen Fieldhouse, if they are able to do that, they have a little more room for error later in the season, while also giving themselves a chance at an outright title. One thing that helps this team is that they are all mostly transfers who aren’t as intimidated by this game and rivalry, like teams in past years that felt the pressure every step of the way.

I know that Kansas State already beat Kansas in Manhattan a few weeks ago, but this time around, what will be the biggest key for KSU?

Markquis Nowell is going to have to come through the second time around, because I can almost guarantee that Desi Sills doesn’t score 24 again. They will also need a player that can hit some shots to stop the bleeding if and when Kansas goes on a run, and he is the best candidate. Another thing to watch is Keyontae Johnson, he has still played well, but hasn’t been at the same level since the Kansas game. I wonder if not having played a full season of basketball since 2019-2020 is catching up to him and hitting a wall. Turnovers are up, he is less efficient and is only shooting 22% from three since conference play began.

How do you see this game playing out for the Wildcats? What player could potentially be the biggest difference maker?

It is tough to say. As a Kansas alum once said to me, “I didn’t fall off the turnip truck yesterday.” And what I mean by that is I have seen a lot of good K-State teams still walk into Allen Fieldhouse and get beat by 20 points. So I have to find what I have seen in the past to assess this game. I think we likely see a good battle tomorrow but the Jayhawks are able to keep K-State from ever tying the game or taking the lead late in the second half. Aside from Nowell, who I think has a big game, David N’Guessan has returned to action for K-State and played 19 minutes against Florida on Saturday. He will be able to provide better defense at the five spot than what K-State had in the first game and also a stronger offensive spark too.