A baseline view from the Kentucky side
JayhawkSlant.com caught up with David Sisk from CatsIllustrated.com to get his thoughts on Saturday's game. No. 5 Kansas and No. 12 Kentucky will tip-off live from Allen Fieldhouse at 5:00 p.m. (CT...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news