JayhawkSlant.com caught up with David Sisk from CatsIllustrated.com to get his thoughts on the battle between No. 9 Kansas and Kentucky.

I know Kentucky dropped a few SEC games, but have since won four straight. What’s been the biggest key during that winning streak?

This question is as hotly contested in the Bluegrass as asking why they were struggling in the first place, and whose fault it was. Kentucky has doubled down on its reputation as a physical basketball team. I think that was a big issue in wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M. But the biggest difference I see is the perimeters making open outside shots. In several of the early losses they just couldn't buy one. A once-rattled Antonio Reeves has now emerged as the best offensive player. C.J. Frederick is beginning to make some shots, and Cason Wallace has run hot and cold at times, but he is the best shooting option at this point. Kentucky won't shoot a ton of three-pointers, but the thing to watch is whether they make the open looks they get. If not, then Kansas can pack the defense in against Oscar Tshiebwe.





Everybody remembers what happened when Kansas and Kentucky played a year ago. What’s different about this Kentucky team this time around?

They aren't as explosive as they were at this time last season. Off the heels of the Kansas game, they beat Alabama by double figures on the road then pummeled Florida by 21. So, they were on a roll at that point of the season. Last year's team could get on an absolute heater offensively until injuries slowed them down. This is more of a grind-it-out team that uses size, takes good shots, doesn't turn the ball over, and hits the offensive glass. I look for Kentucky to really try to assert its physicality on Saturday.





Any idea what the mood is heading into the game on Saturday? Kansas and Kentucky rank No. 1 and No. 2 all-time in wins.

If you would have asked this question two weeks ago, I would have suggested that all of the Kentucky fans in Rupp Arena would be wearing black instead of blue because they were in a state of mourning. Now the fanbase is feeling good again. Lexington will be electric with such a storied program visiting for a home game. Usually, it isn't as bad or as good as things seem, and I believe this is the case with Kentucky. But if emotions mean anything then look for high expectations from the Wildcat faithful going into Saturday's game.





Do you have a feel for how this one plays out?

I look for two different styles of play. Kansas will want to make this an offensive shootout with possessions and points at a premium. Kentucky on the other hand wants to make this a rock fight like it was against both Tennessee and Texas A&M. I have learned over time that you have to play the game, and see what happens. This is still a team that trailed badly at Missouri and Alabama, and lost at home to a South Carolina team who is as bad as any Power Five in the country. I'm not going as far as to say Kentucky has turned a corner for good, but they have improved and found an identity. I think the biggest factor of this game will be UK's advantage on the back line and with their physicality. Oscar Tshiebwe is the individual Kansas will have to account for. Watch closely for which type of tempo wins out, but I would bet that Kentucky is able to make this more of a battle inside the three-point line.