No. 1 Kansas and No. 16 Kentucky will clash in the Champions Classic in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks opened up the regular season by defeating North Carolina Central, 99-56, and Manhattan, 99-61.

The Wildcats own victories over New Mexico State, 86-46, and Texas A&M-Commerce, 81-61.

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with David Sisk from CatsIllustrated.com to get his thoughts on the big-time showdown between No. 1 Kansas and No. 16 Kentucky.

Shay Wildeboor: What’s been the biggest key to Kentucky’s 2-0 start this season?

David Sisk: One big key to starting out the season has been a glorified exhibition schedule against New Mexico State and Texas A&M-Commerce. This Kentucky roster may be the best since 2018/19, but there are strengths and weaknesses. The Cats haven't played anyone yet who can expose the potential deficit. I will address that later. What UK does have is a very talented perimeter lineup with several future NBA players. It has the look of what John Calipari’s roster used to look like with a heavy emphasis on draft night. There are several freshmen who are key to this. It's a young but talented roster.

SW: What’s been most impressive in those two games?

DS: It's hard to say so far, because both wins were pretty extensive. However, the scoring has been balanced with five players averaging between 12 and 16 points. Antonio Reeves is a bucket, and his return for his fifth year was key to go along with the youngsters. He is averaging 16 points per game. Freshman Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards are averaging 14.5 and 14 points respectively. West Virginia transfer, Tre Mitchell, will be a familiar face to Kansas fans. He is averaging 12.5 points, and D.J. Wagner is just behind at 12 points per game. They can also get production from Reed Sheppard and Adou Thiero. As I said, what is there is talented, but the lineup is just thin right now.

SW: What will be the biggest key for Kentucky against Kansas on Tuesday night>

DS: What they do have in the lineup will have to perform. But the big issue is going to be how a depleted post lineup can try to hold serve with Hunter Dickinson. John Calipari is quick to inform anyone who will listen that he is without "21 feet of big men." Seven-footers, Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, are out for the near future with lower leg injuries. Zvonimir Ivisic spent the late summer and much of the fall trying to get eligible. I wouldn't be surprised to see him play for the first time on Tuesday. He is 7-foot-2, but he is more of a stretch five, and presumably not overly physical. The inside game consists of 6-9 Tre Mitchell, and 6-8 freshman, Jordan Burks. The team gave up lots of offensive rebounds when they played a four-game set in Canada back in July. It may not come down as much to winning the scoring column among the big men, but keeping Kansas off the boards. Kentucky's inside game has to try to hold serve as best it can against the bigger Jayhawks.

SW: Any updates on the three bigs that haven’t played this season?

DS: As I write this it is not etched in stone that Ivisic will play, but as I said I would not be surprised if he does. He is available. Coach Cal has held him out thus far because he didn't feel like the young European was ready. But in all fairness, they didn't need him. They probably will against Kansas. Bradshaw sent out a recent Instagram post that seemed to indicate he might be back soon. The common narrative however is that he and Onyenso aren't expected back for a few more weeks.