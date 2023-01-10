We caught up with Bob Przybylo from SoonerScoop.com to get his thoughts on tonight's game.

1) Oklahoma is off to 10-5 start this season. What’s been the key so far for the Sooners?

The key is the lack of late-game execution because, honestly, OU could be 14-1. So, it’s not a positive key, but it is a key that Porter Moser’s club has had four losses by a combined nine points and lost back-to-back conference games by a combined four points (70-69 vs. Texas, 63-60 vs. Iowa State). Just learning how to win. You could see the frustration after the loss to Iowa State last Wednesday, but it’s been pivotal for Moser to keep this team together. And if you wondered about that, you could see the positive result with how OU played and won at Texas Tech on Saturday. Now the key is to build off that. Playing close games is going to be a way of life in the Big 12 all season, but you have to win your fair share of them. Perhaps Saturday ends up being that turning point for OU.

2) OU is coming off a big road win at Tech, what went right for OU on Saturday?

The Sooners did just enough. Seriously. OU led 46-33 and ended up having to go to overtime, so it wasn’t like they did a masterful job of executing down the stretch. But little, winning plays here and there make all the difference. That is epitomized by the blocked shot from Bijan Cortes in the final seconds of overtime. Here is Cortes, known for his court vision and pace of play, making arguably the biggest play of the season for OU on defense.

3) Playing in Lawrence on Tuesday, what’s the biggest key for OU?

Ride the wave of The Phog. No matter what, there are going to be stretches where KU and its fans will have you backed into a corner. Don’t get frazzled, much easier said than done. I guess OU can point to the last two trips to Lawrence, just a 63-59 loss two years ago and a 71-69 setback last year. OU doesn’t get spooked under Moser, but again, it needs to find a way to win some of these one-possession battles. OU hasn’t won in Lawrence since Feb. 1993. That’s borderline amazing, especially when you think of some of the solid OU teams and superstars of years past (Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, Trae Young, etc.).

4) How do you see the game playing out?

If KU is fired up, the Jayhawks earn a nice victory. If there’s just a little slip-up in terms of intensity or execution, the Sooners are going to battle you all 40 minutes. You better have your hard hat on. OU can’t get rattled with awful turnovers and staying out of foul trouble will be pivotal, especially with Tanner Groves. The Sooners need Grant Sherfield to reemerge as the big-time scorer he was in the first two months. Even then, it might not be enough. Hard to see the Sooners ending the Phog streak, but they’ll give it their best shot.