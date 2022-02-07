A baseline view from the Texas side

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Keenan Womack from Orangebloods.com to get his thoughts on tonight's game. The Jayhawks and Longhorns will tip from the Frank Erwin Center at 8:00 p.m. (CT) for Big Monday.

Q: What's been the biggest key to the Texas start this season?

A: Defense without a doubt. They pressure the ball, ice ball screens, force guys to the baselines and sidelines. They run the often used no-middle defense and have held 17 opponents this season to under 60 points.

Q: What's the mood going into the game tonight?

A: As a writer, I feel pretty good about what Texas was able to do against Iowa State. But the way Kansas played against Baylor has me thinking they're the best team in the conference if it isn't Texas Tech.

Q: What is the biggest for Texas against Kansas on Monday night?

A: Biggest key for the Longhorns tomorrow (tonight) is to force the ball away from Agbagi. They have to hold KU under their season average in points in order to have any chance to win because of their own offensive issues.

Q: How do you see this game playing out?

A: I think Texas hangs close but Kansas takes it. I just don't think the Longhorns have the firepower to win this one.