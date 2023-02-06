JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Keenan Womack from Orangebloods.com to get his thoughts on tonight's game. Kansas is coming off a loss at Iowa State, while Texas rallied in the second half to win at Kansas State on Saturday.

Texas has won back-to-back games and is currently in sole possession of first place in the Big 12. What has been the biggest key to UT’s 7-2 start in Big 12 play this season?

(A) I think their depth is nearly unmatchable, as in their bench is extremely productive and versatile. SirJabari Rice is an excellent player who gets starter minutes, but comes off the pine. They have a solid 3&D in Brock Cunningham, a five-star guard in Arterio Morris, a spark-plug energy guy in Christian Bishop, a floor-stretching big in forward Dylan Disu. They run so deep; they got 33 points from their bench alone in their game on Saturday against Kansas State.

(B) They’re extremely experienced and mentally tough due to their veterans – they know how to close out close games, they don’t panic when they’re down a lot of points, they hit their free throws (80.1% from the line - best in the Big XII). They know how to do things like draw charges, play defense without fouling (last game vs. KSU notwithstanding), play unselfishly.

They can also play a lot of different styles of basketball – they can play up-tempo or they can grind it out. It’s really as impressive a team from an IQ/leadership standpoint as I’ve ever seen at Texas, but it also boasts some athleticism this time around versus last year’s cerebral but athletically average team. Their only real weaknesses are lacking of multiple shooters (Carr is about all they have), and size, which occasionally leads to rebounding woes. Other than that, the team is just really, really good.

On Saturday, Texas was down by double-digits to Kansas State in Manhattan, but rallied in the second half to defeat the Wildcats. In terms of the Big 12 race and moving forward the rest of the season, how big was that win for the Longhorns?

The fact that Texas forced a split with KSU after the Wildcats beat the Longhorns in Austin is a major development. Remember, Texas went 1-5 against the top three teams in the Big XII last year (KU, BU, TTU). Saturday, they went into an insane environment in a position to defend the top spot in the conference, and successfully did so. It was a major point not just for the literal Big XII rankings, but for what this team is realizing it can achieve.

This Texas roster essentially retained all of its upside from last year, but also added plus athletes like Dillon Mitchell, Arterio Morris, and Tyrese Hunter. Throw in a guy like Rice who comes off the bench despite being good enough to start at 80% of the teams in the country, you have a really deep roster with a lot of experienced players, many of whom are in their fourth or fifth years of playing college ball.

Texas, on Monday night, will tangle with a Kansas team that is coming off a loss to Iowa State on Saturday and is currently 6-4 in the Big 12. What will be the biggest key for Texas on Monday and night and how do you see this game playing out? Back-to-back road wins against Kansas and Kansas State would be absolutely huge for the Longhorns.

It’s Phog Allen. It’s not just the crowd noise and the environment of intimidation, but there has to be some sort of mystical force that protects the Jayhawks there because it is HARD to win in Lawrence. Still, this Texas team is so resilient. They absolutely have the talent to win tomorrow night, and the energy with which they play is palpable.

It’s going to come down to stopping Gradey Dick, in my opinion. Jalen Wilson will get his regardless, but Texas can’t allow both of them to go off or it’s basically going to be impossible to win. There is also a bit of a height deficit between Texas and Kansas – look for Udeh and Clemence to get some more minutes tonight for the Hawks. Despite this, I have watched this team get better and better in areas that used to kill them. Specifically relevant in the upcoming matchup, Texas has done an admirable job with its perimeter defense recently, so for this reason, I think they pull it off on the road.



