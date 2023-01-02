JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Justin Apodaca from RedRaiderSports.com to get his view on Tuesday's game.

1) Texas Tech is 10-3 on the season and 8-0 at home, what’s been the biggest key to their success this season?

Tech’s record is a bit inflated for how they’ve truly played, in my opinion. The Red Raiders hadn’t faced a quality opponent in over a month prior to the conference opener on Saturday against TCU and struggled against some bad teams in the month of December. However, Tech should have beaten the Horned Frogs on the road on Saturday but eight turnovers in the final five minutes, something that’s kind of haunted them this season, lost Tech a game where it led by as many as 13 points.

2) For Texas Tech, what’s the biggest concern, if any at all, with Kansas coming to town?

I don’t believe there is a concern with the opponent but more concern with the way they play. Tech should have the talent to hang with the Jayhawks and should have the fight to win a game that they desperately need. I think the biggest way that Kansas can run away with this one is if they get hot from three, especially Gradey Dick. Tech’s defense hasn’t been the same as some are accustomed to around Lubbock, but the three-ball still kills the no-middle scheme.

3) What’s the mood or feel of the team when it comes to the game on Tuesday night?

Like I mentioned, this is a game that Tech is desperately going to need. All of their wins have come in quad-four and the three losses are all quad-one losses, so they are without a signature win, something that’s desperately needed come March. On top of that, you’re coming off a second-half collapse in Fort Worth, so if you drop this one, you’re in bad shape to start conference play. The one thing that I’m interested in is the return of Kevin McCullar and I doubt that it affects the team a whole lot, but I am curious to see the crowd's reaction.

4) What player or players have the ability to be the biggest difference makers against Kansas?

Freshman guard Pop Isaacs has been a confident sharpshooter all season long for the Red Raiders and against TCU he hit many momentum-swinging three-balls. Kevin Obanor, the biggest returner for Tech, is the leading scorer but it feels as if he has another gear. I’d also look out for Daniel Batcho, the seven-footer who moves pretty athletically. He’s been dealing with a lingering ankle injury of late, but he should still make an impact.

5) How do you see this game playing out?

Kansas is pretty certainly the more talented team, but I’ll give the Red Raiders a fighting chance on their home floor where they’ve won the last 27, a place that head coach Mark Adams hasn’t lost in his short tenure. Kansas will want to bury an opponent after a close one against Oklahoma State, but I think it’s around a five-point Kansas win when the buzzer sounds.



