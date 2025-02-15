A baseline view from the Utah side

No. 17/20 Kansas and Utah will meet in Salt Lake City later today. The Jayhawks are coming off a home win over Colorado, while the Runnin' Utes have lost two straight games.

We caught up with Alex Markham from UteNation.com to get his thoughts on tonight's game.

1) Utah is 13-11 overall, 5-8 in Big 12 play and they’ve lost two-straight games. However, the Runnin’ Utes are 12-3 at home this season. Any idea what the mood of the team is with a big showdown against No. 17/20 Kansas coming at home on Saturday night?

The mood of the team remains relatively positive. Head coach Craig Smith has done a good job creating this team’s cohesive culture, as a group. However, just because I say the mood is positive, doesn’t mean the results will follow.

Utah is 12-3 at home and 1-6 on the road. Therefore, being back in Salt Lake City would be reason for any optimism. Their three home losses have come against solid teams: Baylor, Texas Tech, and St. Mary’s. Utah’s statement win has come by way of a one-point victory in overtime against a BYU team that is on the NCAA tournament bubble.

The mood of the fanbase is much different. They’ve grown restless because the basketball program has fallen off a cliff over the years from what they expect it to be. This team has shown some encouraging signs for the fanbase, but the sustained support hasn’t fully followed, yet.

When Utah defeated BYU a month ago, it was in front of a sold out crowd eager to watch the rivalry game. The fans and their energy provided a huge edge as the typically empty Huntsman Center seemed like it had a revival into its once legendary self.

Like during the BYU game, the Jon M. Huntsman Center should be rocking early on tonight because of the Jayhawks being the opponent. So, we’ll see if the team can capitalize off of that early energy from the crowd.

2) In your opinion, what are the biggest keys for Utah against Kansas? What will it take to end the two-game losing streak and defeat Kansas?

Utah needs to get hot from three-point range early on. If they do that, it’ll be a ball game. If they don’t, it’s going to be a blowout for Kansas.

The Utes and Jayhawks are actually very similar in a lot of the key statistical categories. The one area where there’s a difference is free-throw shooting, which has caused Utah to lose plenty of close games or allowed other games to get completely out of hand.

3) What players must absolutely be a factor on Saturday night in order for Utah to be successful at home?

The two players everyone will talk about are Gabe Madsen and Ezra Ausar. Madsen is a streaky shooter that had a prolonged cold stretch until recently. Over his last five games, he’s averaging 17 points per game, but he’s had two games in that stretch where he’s shot 20% or under from long-distance and one game where he shot 57%. Utah was so reliant on him in their most recent loss to Cincinnati that he shot 22 three-point attempts. He was red hot during one portion of the game and then went ice cold down the final stretch.

Ausar has been steady enough lately after starting the season slow, but Utah can’t rely on him being the go-to option if they have hopes of upsetting Kansas. He’s a beast from the mid-range on in and an explosive athlete. He’s just not someone that the offense should run through as the primary option.

Utah will need one of Jake Wahlin, Lawson Lovering, or Keanu Dawes to have a big game and provide that extra scoring punch if the Utes want to pull off the upset. All are capable, but Wahlin and Dawes didn’t earn the full trust from the coaching staff until early on in Big 12 play.

4) How do you see this game playing out?

I see Utah, feeding off the energy of the crowd and getting an early lead to open up the game. However, Kansas will make the quick necessary adjustments just before halftime. Ultimately, I see the Jayhawks defense finding ways to minimize one of either Madsen or Ausar — possibly both. I just don’t know that Utah will have the firepower to overcome that.

Utah will have their moments on Saturday, but Kansas’ defense and Utah’s bad free-throwing shooting, should allow the Jayhawks to pull away comfortably by no later than a few minutes into the second half.