A baseline view from the West Virginia side

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Keenan Cummings from WVSports.com to get his thoughts on Saturday’s showdown between No. 9/10 Kansas and West Virginia.

No. 9/10 Kansas (13-2; 2-1) and West Virginia (13-2; 2-1) enter Saturday's game in Lawrence with identical records. The Jayhawks are coming off a last-second victory over Iowa State in Lawrence, while the Mountaineers are coming off a 10 point victory over Oklahoma State in Morgantown.





Q: What’s been the biggest key to the 13-2 start West Virginia has gotten off to this season?

A: Taz Sherman. He has been very good this year and is the centerpiece of the Mountaineers' offense. The senior guard has elevated the rest of the players around him and has been the primary scoring option. Secondly, I’d say the defense has continued to improve and has been a catalyst for success.





Q: What is the mood or feeling heading into the game against Kansas?





A: West Virginia hasn’t had success getting out win a with at Kansas. They have played well but simply haven’t been able to close the deal. Until they go out there and do it I can’t say that this is an overwhelming positive feeling.

Q: What needs to happen for West Virginia to be successful in Lawrence on Saturday?





A: West Virginia needs to continue to play well on the defensive side and have some others step up and hit some shots outside Sherman. The Mountaineers are very good when Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges are also putting the ball in the basket.





Q: How do you see Saturday's Big 12 showdown between No. 9/10 Kansas and West Virginia playing out?

A: I think this is going to be a close game but West Virginia has to prove they can win at Kansas. That’s been hard to overcome and while this team has been playing well this will be the most difficult challenge to date.