JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Keenan Cummings, publisher of WVSports.com. to get his thoughts on Saturday's Big 12 battle between No. 3 Kansas and West Virginia.

West Virginia, after opening up Big 12 play at Kansas State and Oklahoma State, is 0-2 in league play. What’s the mood in Morgantown right now?

It’s not the best largely because of what unfolded last season when West Virginia started the season hot and really struggled once Big 12 play started. Now, this is a different team with a much better core but you can’t help but get the where we go again feeling considering how difficult the Big 12 can be. Despite the fact West Virginia has lost both Big 12 road games, the Mountaineers had chances to win both late despite not playing anywhere close to their best. This is a chance to come home and knock off a Kansas team that has traditionally struggled in Morgantown. West Virginia has put themselves in this position but you don’t want to start league play 0-3.

West Virginia has a chance to turn its season around with a win over No. 3 Kansas on Saturday night. What’s the mood and confidence of this team right now?

This is an old, experienced team that never lacks for confidence. As I mentioned above, this team has golden opportunities to win both games to start league play and really had a bunch of self-inflicted mistakes. The Mountaineers had 35 turnovers and missed 28 free throws in those two games. This team will be amped behind a sold-out crowd.

For West Virginia, what will ultimately be the biggest key against Kansas on Saturday?

Avoid the mistakes that have them at 0-2 in the first place. Take care of the basketball and stop giving up easy baskets on the other end. This West Virginia team has been a work in progress defensively all season but has been able to score the ball until some issues of late. This club should be fired up and understands the opportunity ahead of them.

Do you have a feel or sense for how this game plays out? Is West Virginia due for a breakout?

I think this is going to be a close game and traditionally West Virginia is never a pushover in Morgantown. As long as the Mountaineers avoid doing things that beat themselves, they can compete with most teams in the nation. This will be a sellout crowd and I think Kansas is going to get the Mountaineers best shot after a tough start to the Big 12 schedule.



