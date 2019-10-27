A little over four hours after handing out those pamphlets the Liberty Bowl folks were grabbing Les Miles immediately after his press conference. They weren’t on the Texas Tech side, they were in the Anderson Family Football Complex.

Once I got seated and had everything set up the bowl reps came down press row handing out their brochures. There were a couple comments mixed in they were probably there to see Texas Tech or they were bored and decided Lawrence would be a good place to catch a game this weekend.

Before the Texas Tech game, I took the elevator up to the press box. Standing right next to me were two reps from the Liberty Bowl.

The more I thought about things the Liberty Bowl isn’t a far-fetched idea. The Jayhawks are sitting with three wins with four games to play. They may not get to the magic number of six but if you want to get greedy you can turn back time and look at the close losses to Coastal Carolina, West Virginia, and Texas. All three games went down to the final drive. In a perfect world the Jayhawks could have six wins right or be very close to it.

After the loss to Texas last week I kept thinking back to the 2004 season. That team was fun to watch but only won four games. You could see the improvement in the program although the wins didn’t show. There was a three-point loss to Northwestern, a one-point loss to Texas Tech, two games within a score to Nebraska and Iowa State, and the infamous Texas loss in the final minutes.

Watching the game on the floor below was Mark Mangino who coached that 2004 team and the winningest coach in KU history. He was there to see Darrell Stuckey inducted into the Ring of Honor. At halftime I had a chance to ask Mangino about the hard work it took to turn around the program.

He said it can be done and the Jayhawks have the resources to do it.

“There's a new facility that we got to enjoy for two years,” Mangino said about the Anderson Family Complex. “They’ve got a wonderful, new indoor facility. You've got an athletic director that is bent on turning football around here, hell or high water. And when you're a football coach, you like that. You like that kind of support.”

Time will tell if the Jayhawks can find three more wins. And if they don’t KU fans can play the what-if game. If the ball bounces the right way a few times maybe a bowl game was within reach, and still could be. When was the last time Jayhawk fans got to dream about that?