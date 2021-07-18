A breakdown of Zuby Ejiofor at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam

Who: Zuby Ejiofor (6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland (TX) High School

Where: Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C.

When: Thursday-Sunday

The Skinny:

Game 1: Houston Hoops (74) vs. Oakland Soldiers (47)

Field goals: 7-of-8

Free-throws: 0-0

Points: 14

Rebounds: 5 (1 offensive)

Assists: 1

Steals: 1

Blocks: 3

Game 2: Houston Hoops (61) vs. Georgia Stars (62)

Field goals: 8-of-14

Free-throws: 2-of-4

Points: 18 points

Rebounds: 12 rebounds (7 offensive)

Assists: 1

Blocks: 1

Game 3: Houston Hoops (67) vs. All Ohio Red (58)

Field goals: 4-of-11

Free-throws: 8-of-9

Points: 16

Rebounds: 7 (4 offensive)

Assists: 1

Blocks: 4

Game 4: Houston Hoops (73) vs. PSA Cardinals (55)

Field goals: 6-of-7

Free-throws: 5-of-6

Points: 17

Rebounds: 7 (2 offensive)

Assists: 1

Blocks: 2

Game 5: Houston Hoops (78) vs. Bates Fundamentals (69)

Field goals: 4-of-8

Free-throws: 2-of-4

Points: 10

Rebounds: 9 (4 offensive)

Assists: 2

Blocks: 3

Game 6: Houston Hoops (56) vs. MOKAN Elite (46)

Field goals: 3-5

Free-throws: 0-of-5

Points: 6

Rebounds: 6 (3 offensive)

Blocks: 1

KANSAS COMMIT ZUBY EJIOFOR THROUGH 6 GAMES AT THE PEACH JAM:

Points per game: 13.5

Field goals: 32-of-53 (60.0 percent)

Free-throws: 17-of-28 (61.0 percent)

Total points scored: 81

Rebounds per game: 7.7

Offensive rebounds: 21

Defensive rebounds: 25

Total rebounds: 46

Totals assists: 5

Total steals: 3

Total blocks: 14

Blocks per game: 4.3