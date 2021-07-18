A breakdown of Zuby Ejiofor at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam
Who: Zuby Ejiofor (6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland (TX) High School
Where: Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C.
When: Thursday-Sunday
The Skinny:
Game 1: Houston Hoops (74) vs. Oakland Soldiers (47)
Field goals: 7-of-8
Free-throws: 0-0
Points: 14
Rebounds: 5 (1 offensive)
Assists: 1
Steals: 1
Blocks: 3
Game 2: Houston Hoops (61) vs. Georgia Stars (62)
Field goals: 8-of-14
Free-throws: 2-of-4
Points: 18 points
Rebounds: 12 rebounds (7 offensive)
Assists: 1
Blocks: 1
Game 3: Houston Hoops (67) vs. All Ohio Red (58)
Field goals: 4-of-11
Free-throws: 8-of-9
Points: 16
Rebounds: 7 (4 offensive)
Assists: 1
Blocks: 4
Game 4: Houston Hoops (73) vs. PSA Cardinals (55)
Field goals: 6-of-7
Free-throws: 5-of-6
Points: 17
Rebounds: 7 (2 offensive)
Assists: 1
Blocks: 2
Game 5: Houston Hoops (78) vs. Bates Fundamentals (69)
Field goals: 4-of-8
Free-throws: 2-of-4
Points: 10
Rebounds: 9 (4 offensive)
Assists: 2
Blocks: 3
Game 6: Houston Hoops (56) vs. MOKAN Elite (46)
Field goals: 3-5
Free-throws: 0-of-5
Points: 6
Rebounds: 6 (3 offensive)
Blocks: 1
KANSAS COMMIT ZUBY EJIOFOR THROUGH 6 GAMES AT THE PEACH JAM:
Points per game: 13.5
Field goals: 32-of-53 (60.0 percent)
Free-throws: 17-of-28 (61.0 percent)
Total points scored: 81
Rebounds per game: 7.7
Offensive rebounds: 21
Defensive rebounds: 25
Total rebounds: 46
Totals assists: 5
Total steals: 3
Total blocks: 14
Blocks per game: 4.3