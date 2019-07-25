To get a closer at Indiana State who the Jayhawks will open the 2019 season with, we caught up with Todd Golden with the Star-Tribune. He has been covering Indian State football. since 2004

What type of offense does Indiana State run and who are some of the key players returning?

Indiana State runs a pro-style offense with an emphasis on the run. The Sycamores use a tight end and will use three wideouts with a tight end at times. Usually, it's a lone running back in the backfield. Quarterback Ryan Boyle is mobile and ISU will use an option-style set on occasion.

Mallory will have a lot of starters back on offense (USA Today)

How do you expect Indiana State to do on the defensive side of the ball?

Indiana State's defense got better as the 2018 season progressed. In their final five games, all wins, ISU gave up 24.5 points per game. Not an outstanding number, but far better than the 37.6 points it gave up against its previous five Division I opponents. Though there were some important starters lost, there are capable players and leaders within each unit. Linebacker Jonas Griffith is probably the best defensive pro prospect ISU has had in many years. Curt Mallory also put an emphasis on creating depth in the secondary, a perceived weak point. Two players, Mekhi Ware and Khalif Copeland, also return after missing the 2018 season. Both played a lot in 2017.

They were a bubble team for the FCS playoffs last year. Did not making the post-season motivate them for 2019?

Clearly, it did. However, the vibe is less "woe is me" than "we got what we deserved". Mallory has done a good job creating a no-excuse culture and the players have been united in their desire to talk less about 2018 heartbreak and more about 2019 opportunity. Of course, players say stuff like that all of the time. They clearly have something to prove in 2019.

What are your early thoughts on their overall team heading into the season?

I'm bullish on the Sycamores ... and that is a rarity for football here. Indiana State's program is to FCS like Kansas's is to FBS - both programs have done a lot more losing than winning. Both have had some low low's and rarely is anything expected, much less conference championship contention. However, with nearly every returning offensive starter back, every significant special teams player, several defensive building blocks and a very good head coach, this is the year to be optimistic, I think. The Missouri Valley Football Conference has several programs that have holes to fill and Indiana State hosts seven games, a school record. They also don't play North Dakota State, a big plus as far as conference contention is concerned. I picked ISU to share part of the MVFC championship with Illinois State and NDSU. I've never picked the Sycamores to do that ... and I've been covering the team since 2004.

Has anything interesting happened with the program since spring football or over the summer? i.e. losing player, injury, off field news, etc.