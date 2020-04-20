Visit Date: 10/4/19 Commit Date: 11/2/19 Overall Ranking: 19 Position Ranking: 7 Scholarship Offers: Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, DePaul, Houston, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, SMU, St. John's, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Wake Forest, Wichita State Bill Self on Bryce Thompson: “The signing of Bryce is one of our most important signees in recent memory,” Self said. “Landing at top 20 player is a positive statement for our program on and off the court.” “We’ve recruited Bryce for probably three or four years and certainly knew he was always going to be a target, but his development has really taken off the last couple years,” Self said. “He’s grown to 6-foot-5. He’s a lead guard and scoring guard. We’ve had some of our best success with these type of combo guards. He’s going to bring energy to our program and he’s going to bring talent. We anticipate him being an impact player for us.” “I’ve known Bryce for a long time. He says the first time we met was when he was in third grade,” Self said. “Norm (Roberts) was the lead recruiter for Bryce, especially since Norm and I both coached his dad, Rod, at Tulsa. Also, Bryce’s mother, Goldie, was a volleyball player at Tulsa. So we’ve known Rod and Goldie going back to 1997. Rod and I have always stayed in close contact with each other.”

Visit Date: 9/20/19 Commit Date: 10/17/19 Overall Ranking: 134 Position Ranking: 17 Scholarship Offers: Kansas, Colorado State, Connecticut, Houston, Kansas State Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota, New Mexico, Rutgers, St. Louis, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UNLV, VCU, Wichita State Bill Self on Gethro Muscadin: “At 6-foot-10, this past summer Gethro showed everybody that he can shoot the basketball with range. He’s a runner. He’s a jumper. He’s a shot blocker,” Self said. “His activity level is very high. We feel like he is a guy that could develop into one of the better big men in this class.” “We all loved Gethro on his visit,” Self said. “Kurtis’ (Townsend) relationship with him and his family played a big role in him coming to Kansas. We could tell he felt at home and seemed so happy. His personality along with his talent will make him a fan favorite from day one at Kansas.”

Visit Date: 10/11/19 Commit Date: 10/14/19 Overall Ranking: No. 1 Position Ranking: No. 1 Scholarship Offers: Kansas, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Miami (FL), Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, St. John's, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech Coach Self on Tyon Grant-Foster: “Tyon is very long and extremely skilled,” Self said. “He can play basically anywhere on the floor, one through four. He’s good with the ball, has great vision and is a terrific athlete. His motor is always running.” “Playing for a great Indian Hills program will make Tyon’s transition to Kansas seamless,” Self said. “Jerrance (Howard) did a great job recruiting Tyon and his family.” “One of the things that attracted us most to Tyon is his personality,” Self said. “He has a zest for the game and you could tell his teammates enjoy playing with him. He will have a big impact for us next year. We’re also excited to have his family close by.”