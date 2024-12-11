A closer look at KU's three-man recruiting class

Rank: No. 3
Position Rank: No. 1
Interest: SIGNED
Rank: No. 21
Position Rank: No. 8
Interest: SIGNED
Rank: NR
Position Rank: NR
Interest: SIGNED
Rank: No. 3
Position Rank: No. 1
Interest: SIGNED
Rank: No. 21
Position Rank: No. 8
Interest: SIGNED
Rank: NR
Position Rank: NR
Interest: SIGNED
David Coit and KJ Adams met with the media after Kansas lost at Missouri, 76-67, on Sunday.
Kansas went on a big run in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback, losing to Missouri 76-67.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for today's showdown between No. 1 Kansas and Missouri.
JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Kyle McAreavy from MizzouToday.com to get his thoughts on today's game.
All signs are pointing for Jim Zebrowski to take over as the offensive coordinator and replace Jeff Grimes.
David Coit and KJ Adams met with the media after Kansas lost at Missouri, 76-67, on Sunday.
Kansas went on a big run in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback, losing to Missouri 76-67.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for today's showdown between No. 1 Kansas and Missouri.