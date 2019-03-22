Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, and Auburn, the No. 5 seed, will meet in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

A closer look at the Auburn Tigers:

#0 Horace Spencer: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward (Sr.)

#1 Jared Harper: 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Bryce Brown: 6-foot-3, 198-pound guard (Sr.)

#3 Danjel Purifoy: 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward (Jr.)

#4 Malik Dunbar: 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard/forward (Sr.)

#5 Chuma Okeke: 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward

#10 Samir Doughty: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#12 J’Von McCormick: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (Jr.)

#14 Preston Cook: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (Fr.)

#20 Myles Parker: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (Fr.)

#21 Devontae Williams: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard (Jr.)

#22 Will Macoy: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (Jr.)

#24 Anfernee McLemore: 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward (Jr.)

#33Chase Maasdorp: 6-foot-0, 165-pound guard (Fr.)

#41 Cole Blackstock: 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward (Sr.)

#50 Austin Wiley: 6-foot-11, 260-pound center (Jr.)

#54 Thomas Collier: 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward (Jr.)

Record: 27-9

Home Record: 15-2

Away: 5-6

Neutral Record: 7-1

SEC: 11-7

National Ranking: 14

Wins: South Alabama, Washington, Mississippi College, Xavier (Maui Invitational), Arizona (Maui Invitational), Saint Peters, UNC Asheville, Dayton, @ UAB (Mike Slive Invitational), Murray State, North Florida, Georgia, @ Texas A&M, Missouri, Alabama, Florida, @ Vanderbilt, Arkansas, @ Georgia, Mississippi State, @ Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri (SEC Tournament), South Carolina (SEC Tournament), Florida (SEC Tournament), Tennessee (SEC Tournament), New Mexico State (NCAA Tournament)

Losses: Duke (Maui Invitational), @ NC State, @ Ole Miss, Kentucky, @ South Carolina, @ Mississippi State, @ LSU, Ole Miss, @ Kentucky,

Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)

Scoring Leaders:

Bryce Brown: 15.7

Jared Harper: 15.3

Chuma Okeke: 11.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Chuma Okeke: 6.8

Austin Wiley: 4.3

Horace Spencer: 4.3

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Austin Wiley: 69-of-122 (56.6%)

J’Von McCormick: 53-of-94 (56.4%)

Chuma Okeke: 156-of-318 (49.1%)

Horace Spencer: 63-of-136 (46.3%)

Samir Doughty: 88-of-192 (45.8%)

Anfernee McLemore: 89-of-199 (44.7%)

Malik Dunbar: 84-of-194 (43.3%)

Bryce Brown: 180-of-423 (42.6%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

J’Von McCormick: 10-of-17 (58.8%)

Samir Doughty: 41-of-97 (42.3%)

Bryce Brown: 124-of-310 (40.0%)

Jared Harper: 92-of-241 (38.2%)

Chuma Okeke: 50-of-132 (37.9%)

Danjel Purifoy: 14-of-40 (35.0%)

Malik Dunbar: 39-of-113 (34.5%)

Anfernee McLemore: 33-of-101 (32.7%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Jared Harper: 131-of-161 (81.4%)

Bryce Brown: 80-of-99 (80.8%)

Samir Doughty: 45-of-56 (80.4%)

Chuma Okeke: 62-of-85 (72.9%)

Auburn: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 2,863 (79.5 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +11.1

Field Goal %: 44.8 (982-of-2,192)

3-Point FG %: 37.7 (408-of-1,083)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 11.3

Free-throw %: 71.2 (491-of-690)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6

Rebounds: 1,235 (34.3 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -0.8

Assists: 517 (14.4 per game)

Turnovers: 434 (12.1 per game)

Turnover Margin: 5.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2

Steals: 339 (9.4 per game)

Blocks: 171 (4.8 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 2,461 (068.4 PPG)

Field Goal %: 43.5 (833-of-1,917)

3-Point FG %: 35.1 (298-of-850)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.3

Free-throw %: 70.8 (497-of-702)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.8

Rebounds: 1,263 (35.1 per game)

Assists: 433 (12.0 per game)

Turnovers: 632 (17.6 per game)

Steals: 209 (5.8 per game)

Blocks: 127 (3.5 per game)