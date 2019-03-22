A closer look at the Auburn Tigers
Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, and Auburn, the No. 5 seed, will meet in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.
A closer look at the Auburn Tigers:
#0 Horace Spencer: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward (Sr.)
#1 Jared Harper: 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard (Jr.)
#2 Bryce Brown: 6-foot-3, 198-pound guard (Sr.)
#3 Danjel Purifoy: 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward (Jr.)
#4 Malik Dunbar: 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard/forward (Sr.)
#5 Chuma Okeke: 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward
#10 Samir Doughty: 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Jr.)
#12 J’Von McCormick: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (Jr.)
#14 Preston Cook: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (Fr.)
#20 Myles Parker: 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward (Fr.)
#21 Devontae Williams: 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard (Jr.)
#22 Will Macoy: 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard (Jr.)
#24 Anfernee McLemore: 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward (Jr.)
#33Chase Maasdorp: 6-foot-0, 165-pound guard (Fr.)
#41 Cole Blackstock: 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward (Sr.)
#50 Austin Wiley: 6-foot-11, 260-pound center (Jr.)
#54 Thomas Collier: 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward (Jr.)
Record: 27-9
Home Record: 15-2
Away: 5-6
Neutral Record: 7-1
SEC: 11-7
National Ranking: 14
Wins: South Alabama, Washington, Mississippi College, Xavier (Maui Invitational), Arizona (Maui Invitational), Saint Peters, UNC Asheville, Dayton, @ UAB (Mike Slive Invitational), Murray State, North Florida, Georgia, @ Texas A&M, Missouri, Alabama, Florida, @ Vanderbilt, Arkansas, @ Georgia, Mississippi State, @ Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri (SEC Tournament), South Carolina (SEC Tournament), Florida (SEC Tournament), Tennessee (SEC Tournament), New Mexico State (NCAA Tournament)
Losses: Duke (Maui Invitational), @ NC State, @ Ole Miss, Kentucky, @ South Carolina, @ Mississippi State, @ LSU, Ole Miss, @ Kentucky,
Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)
Scoring Leaders:
Bryce Brown: 15.7
Jared Harper: 15.3
Chuma Okeke: 11.8
Rebounding Leaders:
Chuma Okeke: 6.8
Austin Wiley: 4.3
Horace Spencer: 4.3
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Austin Wiley: 69-of-122 (56.6%)
J’Von McCormick: 53-of-94 (56.4%)
Chuma Okeke: 156-of-318 (49.1%)
Horace Spencer: 63-of-136 (46.3%)
Samir Doughty: 88-of-192 (45.8%)
Anfernee McLemore: 89-of-199 (44.7%)
Malik Dunbar: 84-of-194 (43.3%)
Bryce Brown: 180-of-423 (42.6%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
J’Von McCormick: 10-of-17 (58.8%)
Samir Doughty: 41-of-97 (42.3%)
Bryce Brown: 124-of-310 (40.0%)
Jared Harper: 92-of-241 (38.2%)
Chuma Okeke: 50-of-132 (37.9%)
Danjel Purifoy: 14-of-40 (35.0%)
Malik Dunbar: 39-of-113 (34.5%)
Anfernee McLemore: 33-of-101 (32.7%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Jared Harper: 131-of-161 (81.4%)
Bryce Brown: 80-of-99 (80.8%)
Samir Doughty: 45-of-56 (80.4%)
Chuma Okeke: 62-of-85 (72.9%)
Auburn: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 2,863 (79.5 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +11.1
Field Goal %: 44.8 (982-of-2,192)
3-Point FG %: 37.7 (408-of-1,083)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 11.3
Free-throw %: 71.2 (491-of-690)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6
Rebounds: 1,235 (34.3 per game)
Rebounding Margin: -0.8
Assists: 517 (14.4 per game)
Turnovers: 434 (12.1 per game)
Turnover Margin: 5.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2
Steals: 339 (9.4 per game)
Blocks: 171 (4.8 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 2,461 (068.4 PPG)
Field Goal %: 43.5 (833-of-1,917)
3-Point FG %: 35.1 (298-of-850)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.3
Free-throw %: 70.8 (497-of-702)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.8
Rebounds: 1,263 (35.1 per game)
Assists: 433 (12.0 per game)
Turnovers: 632 (17.6 per game)
Steals: 209 (5.8 per game)
Blocks: 127 (3.5 per game)