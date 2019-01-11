A closer look at the Baylor Bears
No. 7 Kansas is back out on the road to face Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the Baylor Bears:
#0 Flo Thomba: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (Fr.)
#1 Darius Allen: 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard (Jr.)
#2 Devonte Bandoo: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Jr.)
#3 King McClure: 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard (Sr.)
#4 Mario Kegler: 6-foot-7, 230-pound guard/forward (R-So.)
#5 MaCio Teague: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Jr.)
#10 Makai Mason: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (R-Sr.)
#11 Mark Vital: 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward (R-So.)
#12 Jared Butler: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Fr.)
#13 Jackson Moffatt: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard/forward (Fr.)
#15 Obim Okeke: 6-foot-0, 225-pound guard (Jr.)
#22 Jake Lindsey: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Sr.)
#24 Matthew Mayer: 6-foot-9, 200-pound guard/forward (Fr.)
#25 Tristan Clark: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (So.)
#33 Freddie Gillespie: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (R-Jr.)
#45 Davion Mitchell: 6-foot-1, 200-pound guard (So.)
Record: 9-5
Home Record: 7-2
Away: 1-2
Neutral Record: 1-1
Big 12: 1-1
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Southern, Prairie View A&M, Nicholls State, George Mason (Emerald Coast Classic), South Dakota, @ Arizona, Oregon, New Orleans, Iowa State
Losses: Texas Southern, Mississippi (Emerald Coast Classic), @ Wichita State, Stephen F. Austin, @ TCU
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Alabama (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Oklahoma, TCU, @ Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, @ Texas Tech, @ Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas
Scoring Leaders:
Makai Mason: 15.1
Tristian Clark: 14.6
King McClure: 10.2
Mario Kegler: 8.8
Rebounding Leaders:
Mark Vital: 7.2
Mario Kegler: 6.5
Tristan Clark: 6.3
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Tristan Clark: 84-of-114 (73.7%)
Mark Vital: 28-of-62 (45.2%)
Devonte Bandoo: 33-of-73 (45.2%)
Makai Mason: 54-of-124 (43.5%)
King McClure: 54-of-131 (41.2%)
Mario Kegler: 27-of-73 (37.0%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
King McClure: 25-of-67 (37.3%)
Matthew Mayer: 12-of-34 (35.3%)
Devonte Bandoo: 14-of-41 (34.1%)
Makai Mason: 20-of-60 (33.3%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Devonte Bandoo: 15-of-16 (93.8%)
Jared Butler: 25-of-29 (86.2%)
Makai Mason: 38-of-46 (82.6%)
Matthew Mayer: 20-of-29 (69.0%)
Tristian Clark: 36-of-54 (66.7%)
Baylor: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 1,000 (71.4 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +8.5
Field Goal %: 45.1 (358-of-794)
3-Point FG %: 29.2 (90-of-308)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.4
Free-throw %: 66.4 (194-of-292)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.9
Rebounds: 529 (37.8 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +6.3
Assists: 189 (13.5 per game)
Turnovers: 194 (13.9 per game)
Turnover Margin: 0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0
Steals: 97 (6.9 per game)
Blocks: 81 (5.8 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 880 (62.9 PPG)
Field Goal %: 40.3 (309-of-766)
3-Point FG %: 32.4 (93-of-297)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.6
Free-throw %: 66.0 (169-of-256)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.1
Rebounds: 441 (31.5 per game)
Assists: 168 (12.0 per game)
Turnovers: 203 (14.5 per game)
Steals: 86 (6.1 per game)
Blocks: 45 (3.2 per game)