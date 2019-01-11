Ticker
A closer look at the Baylor Bears

No. 5 Kansas will face Baylor in Waco on Saturday
No. 7 Kansas is back out on the road to face Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Baylor Bears:

#0 Flo Thomba: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Darius Allen: 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Devonte Bandoo: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#3 King McClure: 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard (Sr.)

#4 Mario Kegler: 6-foot-7, 230-pound guard/forward (R-So.)

#5 MaCio Teague: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Jr.)

#10 Makai Mason: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#11 Mark Vital: 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward (R-So.)

#12 Jared Butler: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Fr.)

#13 Jackson Moffatt: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#15 Obim Okeke: 6-foot-0, 225-pound guard (Jr.)

#22 Jake Lindsey: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Sr.)

#24 Matthew Mayer: 6-foot-9, 200-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#25 Tristan Clark: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (So.)

#33 Freddie Gillespie: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#45 Davion Mitchell: 6-foot-1, 200-pound guard (So.)

Record: 9-5

Home Record: 7-2

Away: 1-2

Neutral Record: 1-1

Big 12: 1-1

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Southern, Prairie View A&M, Nicholls State, George Mason (Emerald Coast Classic), South Dakota, @ Arizona, Oregon, New Orleans, Iowa State

Losses: Texas Southern, Mississippi (Emerald Coast Classic), @ Wichita State, Stephen F. Austin, @ TCU

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Alabama (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Oklahoma, TCU, @ Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, @ Texas Tech, @ Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas

Makai Mason averages a team-high 15.1 points per game for Baylor

Scoring Leaders:

Makai Mason: 15.1

Tristian Clark: 14.6

King McClure: 10.2

Mario Kegler: 8.8

Rebounding Leaders:

Mark Vital: 7.2

Mario Kegler: 6.5

Tristan Clark: 6.3

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Tristan Clark: 84-of-114 (73.7%)

Mark Vital: 28-of-62 (45.2%)

Devonte Bandoo: 33-of-73 (45.2%)

Makai Mason: 54-of-124 (43.5%)

King McClure: 54-of-131 (41.2%)

Mario Kegler: 27-of-73 (37.0%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

King McClure: 25-of-67 (37.3%)

Matthew Mayer: 12-of-34 (35.3%)

Devonte Bandoo: 14-of-41 (34.1%)

Makai Mason: 20-of-60 (33.3%)

King McClure has hit 25-of-67 (37.3%) of his shots from behind the arc this season

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Devonte Bandoo: 15-of-16 (93.8%)

Jared Butler: 25-of-29 (86.2%)

Makai Mason: 38-of-46 (82.6%)

Matthew Mayer: 20-of-29 (69.0%)

Tristian Clark: 36-of-54 (66.7%)

Baylor: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 1,000 (71.4 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +8.5

Field Goal %: 45.1 (358-of-794)

3-Point FG %: 29.2 (90-of-308)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.4

Free-throw %: 66.4 (194-of-292)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.9

Rebounds: 529 (37.8 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +6.3

Assists: 189 (13.5 per game)

Turnovers: 194 (13.9 per game)

Turnover Margin: 0.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.0

Steals: 97 (6.9 per game)

Blocks: 81 (5.8 per game)

Baylor beat Iowa State at home earlier in the week

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 880 (62.9 PPG)

Field Goal %: 40.3 (309-of-766)

3-Point FG %: 32.4 (93-of-297)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.6

Free-throw %: 66.0 (169-of-256)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.1

Rebounds: 441 (31.5 per game)

Assists: 168 (12.0 per game)

Turnovers: 203 (14.5 per game)

Steals: 86 (6.1 per game)

Blocks: 45 (3.2 per game)

