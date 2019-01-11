No. 7 Kansas is back out on the road to face Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Baylor Bears:

#0 Flo Thomba: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Darius Allen: 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Devonte Bandoo: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#3 King McClure: 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard (Sr.)

#4 Mario Kegler: 6-foot-7, 230-pound guard/forward (R-So.)

#5 MaCio Teague: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Jr.)

#10 Makai Mason: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#11 Mark Vital: 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward (R-So.)

#12 Jared Butler: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Fr.)

#13 Jackson Moffatt: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#15 Obim Okeke: 6-foot-0, 225-pound guard (Jr.)

#22 Jake Lindsey: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Sr.)

#24 Matthew Mayer: 6-foot-9, 200-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#25 Tristan Clark: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (So.)

#33 Freddie Gillespie: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#45 Davion Mitchell: 6-foot-1, 200-pound guard (So.)

Record: 9-5

Home Record: 7-2

Away: 1-2

Neutral Record: 1-1

Big 12: 1-1

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Southern, Prairie View A&M, Nicholls State, George Mason (Emerald Coast Classic), South Dakota, @ Arizona, Oregon, New Orleans, Iowa State

Losses: Texas Southern, Mississippi (Emerald Coast Classic), @ Wichita State, Stephen F. Austin, @ TCU

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Alabama (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Oklahoma, TCU, @ Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, @ Texas Tech, @ Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas