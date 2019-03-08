No. 13 Kansas plays host to Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Baylor Bears:



#0 Flo Thomba: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (Fr.)

#1 Darius Allen: 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard (Jr.)

#2 Devonte Bandoo: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (Jr.)

#3 King McClure: 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard (Sr.)

#4 Mario Kegler: 6-foot-7, 230-pound guard/forward (R-So.)

#5 MaCio Teague: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (Jr.)

#10 Makai Mason: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (R-Sr.)

#11 Mark Vital: 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward (R-So.)

#12 Jared Butler: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Fr.)

#13 Jackson Moffatt: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#15 Obim Okeke: 6-foot-0, 225-pound guard (Jr.)

#22 Jake Lindsey: 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard (Sr.)

#24 Matthew Mayer: 6-foot-9, 200-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#25 Tristan Clark: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (So.)

#33 Freddie Gillespie: 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward (R-Jr.)

#45 Davion Mitchell: 6-foot-1, 200-pound guard (So.)

Record: 19-11

Home Record: 13-5

Away: 5-5

Neutral Record: 1-1

Big 12: 10-7

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Southern, Prairie View A&M, Nicholls State, George Mason (Emerald Coast Classic), South Dakota, @ Arizona, Oregon, New Orleans, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Alabama (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Oklahoma, TCU, Oklahoma, @ Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas

Losses: Texas Southern, Mississippi (Emerald Coast Classic), @ Wichita State, Stephen F. Austin, @ TCU, Kansas, @ Texas, Kansas State, @ Texas Tech, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas

Scoring Leaders:

Makai Mason: 14.6

Tristian Clark: 14.3

Mario Kegler: 10.5

Jared Butler; 9.6

King McClure: 9.2

Rebounding Leaders:

Mark Vital: 7.1

Tristan Clark: 6.2

Mario Kegler: 6.0

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Tristan Clark: 88-of-122 (72.1%)

Mario Kegler: 88-of-203 (43.3%)

King McClure: 85-of-206 (41.3%)

Makai Mason: 117-of-292 (40.1%)

Jared Butler: 96-of-242 (39.7%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Devonte Bandoo: 46-of-113 (40.7%)

King McClure: 42-of-110 (38.2%)

Jared Butler: 52-of-140 (37.1%)

Makai Mason: 50-of-140 (35.7%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Makai Mason: 81-of-98 (82.7%)

Jared Butler: 44-of-54 (81.5%)

Tristan Clark: 36-of-54 (66.7%)

King McClure: 18-of-28 (64.3%)

Mario Kegler: 46-of-73 (63.0%)

Baylor: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 2,157 (71.9 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +5.6

Field Goal %: 44.4 (767-of-1,729)

3-Point FG %: 234.5 (239-of-693)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.0

Free-throw %: 67.4 (384-of-570)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 12.8

Rebounds: 1,138 (37.9 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +6.6

Assists: 424 (14.1 per game)

Turnovers: 397 (13.2 per game)

Turnover Margin: -0.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 186 (6.2 per game)

Blocks: 144 (4.8 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 1,989 (66.3 PPG)

Field Goal %: 41.8 (687-of-1,644)

3-Point FG %: 33.3 (208-of-624)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 6.9

Free-throw %: 67.9 (407-of-599)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.6

Rebounds: 940 (31.3 per game)

Assists: 382 (12.7 per game)

Turnovers: 377 (12.6 per game)

Steals: 176 (5.9 per game)

Blocks: 124 (4.1 per game)