No. 3 Kansas plays host to No. 4 Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

A closer look at the Baylor Bears:

#0 Flo Thamba: 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward (So.)

#2 Devonte Bandoo: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Sr.)

#5 Jordan Turner: 6-foot-7, 195-pound guard/forward (Fr.)

#10 Adam Flagler: 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard (So.)

#11 Mark Vital: 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward (R-Jr.)

#12 Jared Butler: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (So.)

#13 Jackson Moffatt: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard/forward (R-Fr.)

#15 Obim Okeke: 6-foot-0, 225-pound guard (Sr.)

#23 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua: 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward (So.)

#24 Matthew Mayer: 6-foot-9, 210-pound guard/forward (So.)

#25 Tristan Clark: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (Jr.)

#31 MaCio Teague: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (R-Jr.)

#33 Freddie Gillespie: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (R-Sr.)

#45 Davion Mitchell: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (R-So.)

Record: 12-1

Home Record: 7-0

Away: 1-0

Neutral Record: 4-1

Big 12: 2-0

National Ranking: 4

Wins: Central Arkansas, Texas State, Ohio (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Coastal Carolina (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Villanova (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Maryland-Eastern Shore, Arizona, Butler (Big East/Big 12 Battle), Tennessee-Martin, Jackson State, Texas, @ Texas Tech

Losses: Washington (Armed Forces Classic)

Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, @ Florida (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Iowa State, TCU, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Texas, West Virginia, @ Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, @ TCU, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Big 12 Championship

Scoring Leaders:

Jared Butler: 16.3

MaCio Teague: 14.5

Davion Mitchell: 9.6

Freddie Gillespie: 8.7

Rebounding Leaders:

Freddie Gillespie: 9.5

Mark Vital: 6.0

MaCio Teague: 4.6

Devonte Bandoo: 4.6

Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Freddie Gillespie: 43-of-78 (55.1%)

Davion Mitchell: 46-of-103 (44.7%)

Jared Butler: 70-of-160 (43.8%)

Mark Vital: 34-of-78 (43.6%)

Devonte Bandoo: 40-of-94 (42.6%)

Matthew Mayer: 24-of-57 (42.1%)

MaCio Teague: 58-of-141 (41.1%)

3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Matthew Mayer: 9-of-19 (47.4%)

Devonte Bandoo: 17-of-40 (42.5%)

Jared Butler: 35-of-87 (40.2%)

MaCio Teague: 28-of-81 (34.6%)

Davion Mitchell: 15-of-44 (34.1%)

Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Jared Butler: 37-of-41 (90.2%)

MaCio Teague: 45-of-54 (83.3%)

Freddie Gillespie: 27-of-37 (73.0%)

Davion Mitchell: 18-of-30 (60.0%)

Baylor: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 965 (74.2 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +15.8

Field Goal %: 43.4 (343-of-791)

FG: Per Game: 26.4

3-Point FG %: 35.8 (106-of-296)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.2

Free-throw %: 69.8 (173-of-248)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.3

Rebounds: 511 (39.3 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +6.8

Assists: 182 (14.0 per game)

Turnovers: 165 (12.7 per game)

Turnover Margin: +3.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 111 (8.5 per game)

Blocks: 65 (5.0 per game)

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 759 (58.4 PPG)

Field Goal %: 37.8 (272-of-720)

FG: Per Game: 20.9

3-Point FG %: 30.9 (76-of-246)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.8

Free-throw %: 65.0 (139-of-214)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.7

Rebounds: 423 (32.5 per game)

Assists: 141 (10.8 per game)

Turnovers: 209 (16.1 per game)

Steals: 75 (5.8 per game)

Blocks: 63 (4.8 per game)



