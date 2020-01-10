A closer look at the Baylor Bears
No. 3 Kansas plays host to No. 4 Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
A closer look at the Baylor Bears:
#0 Flo Thamba: 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward (So.)
#2 Devonte Bandoo: 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard (Sr.)
#5 Jordan Turner: 6-foot-7, 195-pound guard/forward (Fr.)
#10 Adam Flagler: 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard (So.)
#11 Mark Vital: 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward (R-Jr.)
#12 Jared Butler: 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard (So.)
#13 Jackson Moffatt: 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard/forward (R-Fr.)
#15 Obim Okeke: 6-foot-0, 225-pound guard (Sr.)
#23 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua: 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward (So.)
#24 Matthew Mayer: 6-foot-9, 210-pound guard/forward (So.)
#25 Tristan Clark: 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward (Jr.)
#31 MaCio Teague: 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard (R-Jr.)
#33 Freddie Gillespie: 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward (R-Sr.)
#45 Davion Mitchell: 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard (R-So.)
Record: 12-1
Home Record: 7-0
Away: 1-0
Neutral Record: 4-1
Big 12: 2-0
National Ranking: 4
Wins: Central Arkansas, Texas State, Ohio (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Coastal Carolina (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Villanova (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Maryland-Eastern Shore, Arizona, Butler (Big East/Big 12 Battle), Tennessee-Martin, Jackson State, Texas, @ Texas Tech
Losses: Washington (Armed Forces Classic)
Remaining Schedule: @ Kansas, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, @ Florida (Big 12/SEC Challenge), @ Iowa State, TCU, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Texas, West Virginia, @ Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, @ TCU, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia, Big 12 Championship
Scoring Leaders:
Jared Butler: 16.3
MaCio Teague: 14.5
Davion Mitchell: 9.6
Freddie Gillespie: 8.7
Rebounding Leaders:
Freddie Gillespie: 9.5
Mark Vital: 6.0
MaCio Teague: 4.6
Devonte Bandoo: 4.6
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Freddie Gillespie: 43-of-78 (55.1%)
Davion Mitchell: 46-of-103 (44.7%)
Jared Butler: 70-of-160 (43.8%)
Mark Vital: 34-of-78 (43.6%)
Devonte Bandoo: 40-of-94 (42.6%)
Matthew Mayer: 24-of-57 (42.1%)
MaCio Teague: 58-of-141 (41.1%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Matthew Mayer: 9-of-19 (47.4%)
Devonte Bandoo: 17-of-40 (42.5%)
Jared Butler: 35-of-87 (40.2%)
MaCio Teague: 28-of-81 (34.6%)
Davion Mitchell: 15-of-44 (34.1%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Jared Butler: 37-of-41 (90.2%)
MaCio Teague: 45-of-54 (83.3%)
Freddie Gillespie: 27-of-37 (73.0%)
Davion Mitchell: 18-of-30 (60.0%)
Baylor: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 965 (74.2 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +15.8
Field Goal %: 43.4 (343-of-791)
FG: Per Game: 26.4
3-Point FG %: 35.8 (106-of-296)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.2
Free-throw %: 69.8 (173-of-248)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 13.3
Rebounds: 511 (39.3 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +6.8
Assists: 182 (14.0 per game)
Turnovers: 165 (12.7 per game)
Turnover Margin: +3.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1
Steals: 111 (8.5 per game)
Blocks: 65 (5.0 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 759 (58.4 PPG)
Field Goal %: 37.8 (272-of-720)
FG: Per Game: 20.9
3-Point FG %: 30.9 (76-of-246)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 5.8
Free-throw %: 65.0 (139-of-214)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.7
Rebounds: 423 (32.5 per game)
Assists: 141 (10.8 per game)
Turnovers: 209 (16.1 per game)
Steals: 75 (5.8 per game)
Blocks: 63 (4.8 per game)