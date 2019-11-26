A closer look at the BYU Cougars
#1 Wyatt Lowell: 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward (So.)
#2 Zac Seljaas: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Sr.)
#3 Blaze Nield: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (So.)
#4 Alex Barcello: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (Jr.)
#5 Jake Toolson: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Sr.)
#10 Jesse Wade: 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard (So.)
#13 Taylor Maughan: 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard (Sr.)
#15 Cameron Pearson: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (Fr.)
#21 Trevin Knell: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard (Fr.)
#23 Yoeli Childs: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward (Sr.)
#24 Evan Troy; 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard (Sr.)
#25 Gavin Baxter: 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward
#30 TJ Haws: 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard (Sr.)
#33 Dalton Nixon: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Sr.)
#40 Kolby Lee: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (So.)
#42 Richard Harward: 6-foot-11, 255-pound center (Jr.)
#44 Connor Harding: 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard (So.)
Record: 4-2
Home Record: 2-1
Away: 1-1
Neutral Record: 1-0
West Coast Conference: 0-0
National Ranking: NR
Wins: Cal State Fullerton, Southern Utah, @ Houston, UCLA (Maui Invitational)
Losses: San Diego State, @ Boise State
Remaining Schedule: Kansas (Maui Invitational), TBD (Maui Invitational), Montana Tech, @ Utah, Nevada, @ Utah State, Weber State, Oral Roberts, Loyola Marymount, @ Saint Mary’s, Portland, San Diego, @ Gonzaga, @ Pacific, @ San Francisco, Pepperdine, Saint Mary’s, @ Portland, San Francisco, @ Loyola Marymount, @ San Diego, Santa Clara, Gonzaga, @ Pepperdine
Scoring Leaders:
Jake Toolson: 16.7
TJ Haws: 12.5
Alex Barcello: 10.8
Kolby Lee: 8.5
Rebounding Leaders:
Zac Sejaas: 5.5
Dalton Nixon: 4.8
Jake Toolson: 4.2
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Connor Harding: 15-of-25 (60.0%)
Alex Barcello: 26-of-49 (53.1%)
Kolby Lee: 19-of-38 (50.0%)
Dalton Nixon: 18-of-37 (48.6%)
Jake Toolson: 38-of-85 (44.7%)
TJ Haws: 30-of-76 (39.5%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Connor Harding: 7-of-12 (58.3%)
Alex Barcello: 7-of-14 (50.0%)
Jake Toolson: 14-of-31 (45.2%)
Dalton Nixon: 7-of-16 (43.8%)
TJ Haws: 6-of-28 (21.4%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Zac Sejaas: 9-of-10 (90.0%)
Alex Barcello: 6-of-8 (75.0%)
Jake Toolson: 10-of-12 (83.3%)
Kolby Lee: 12-of-19 (63.2%)
TJ Haws: 9-of-16 (56.3%)
Dalton Nixon: 3-of-7 (42.9%)
BYU: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 433 (72.2 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +5.0
Field Goal %: 45.5 (163-of-358)
3-Point FG %: 38.3 (51-of-133)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.5
Free-throw %: 70.0 (56-of-80)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.3
Rebounds: 197 (32.8 per game)
Rebounding Margin: -4.4
Assists: 90 (15.0 per game)
Turnovers: 75 (12.5 per game)
Turnover Margin: +1.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2
Steals: 38 (6.3 per game)
Blocks: 6 (1.0 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 403 (67.2 PPG)
Field Goal %: 44.0 (155-of-352)
3-Point FG %: 27.1 (26-of-96)
3-Point FG Made Per Game: 4.3
Free-throw %: 65.7 (67-of-102)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.2
Rebounds: 223 (37.2 per game)
Assists: 62 (10.3 per game)
Turnovers: 84 (14.0 per game)
Steals: 40 (6.7 per game)
Blocks: 19 (3.2 per game)