A closer look at the BYU Cougars:



#1 Wyatt Lowell: 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward (So.)

#2 Zac Seljaas: 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard (Sr.)

#3 Blaze Nield: 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard (So.)

#4 Alex Barcello: 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard (Jr.)

#5 Jake Toolson: 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard (Sr.)

#10 Jesse Wade: 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard (So.)

#13 Taylor Maughan: 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard (Sr.)

#15 Cameron Pearson: 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard (Fr.)

#21 Trevin Knell: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard (Fr.)

#23 Yoeli Childs: 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward (Sr.)

#24 Evan Troy; 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard (Sr.)

#25 Gavin Baxter: 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward

#30 TJ Haws: 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard (Sr.)

#33 Dalton Nixon: 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward (Sr.)

#40 Kolby Lee: 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward (So.)

#42 Richard Harward: 6-foot-11, 255-pound center (Jr.)

#44 Connor Harding: 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard (So.)

Record: 4-2

Home Record: 2-1

Away: 1-1

Neutral Record: 1-0

West Coast Conference: 0-0

National Ranking: NR

Wins: Cal State Fullerton, Southern Utah, @ Houston, UCLA (Maui Invitational)

Losses: San Diego State, @ Boise State

Remaining Schedule: Kansas (Maui Invitational), TBD (Maui Invitational), Montana Tech, @ Utah, Nevada, @ Utah State, Weber State, Oral Roberts, Loyola Marymount, @ Saint Mary’s, Portland, San Diego, @ Gonzaga, @ Pacific, @ San Francisco, Pepperdine, Saint Mary’s, @ Portland, San Francisco, @ Loyola Marymount, @ San Diego, Santa Clara, Gonzaga, @ Pepperdine

Scoring Leaders:

Jake Toolson: 16.7

TJ Haws: 12.5

Alex Barcello: 10.8

Kolby Lee: 8.5





Rebounding Leaders:

Zac Sejaas: 5.5

Dalton Nixon: 4.8

Jake Toolson: 4.2





Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Connor Harding: 15-of-25 (60.0%)

Alex Barcello: 26-of-49 (53.1%)

Kolby Lee: 19-of-38 (50.0%)

Dalton Nixon: 18-of-37 (48.6%)

Jake Toolson: 38-of-85 (44.7%)

TJ Haws: 30-of-76 (39.5%)





3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Connor Harding: 7-of-12 (58.3%)

Alex Barcello: 7-of-14 (50.0%)

Jake Toolson: 14-of-31 (45.2%)

Dalton Nixon: 7-of-16 (43.8%)

TJ Haws: 6-of-28 (21.4%)





Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Zac Sejaas: 9-of-10 (90.0%)

Alex Barcello: 6-of-8 (75.0%)

Jake Toolson: 10-of-12 (83.3%)

Kolby Lee: 12-of-19 (63.2%)

TJ Haws: 9-of-16 (56.3%)

Dalton Nixon: 3-of-7 (42.9%)





BYU: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 433 (72.2 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +5.0

Field Goal %: 45.5 (163-of-358)

3-Point FG %: 38.3 (51-of-133)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 8.5

Free-throw %: 70.0 (56-of-80)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 9.3

Rebounds: 197 (32.8 per game)

Rebounding Margin: -4.4

Assists: 90 (15.0 per game)

Turnovers: 75 (12.5 per game)

Turnover Margin: +1.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.2

Steals: 38 (6.3 per game)

Blocks: 6 (1.0 per game)





Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 403 (67.2 PPG)

Field Goal %: 44.0 (155-of-352)

3-Point FG %: 27.1 (26-of-96)

3-Point FG Made Per Game: 4.3

Free-throw %: 65.7 (67-of-102)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 11.2

Rebounds: 223 (37.2 per game)

Assists: 62 (10.3 per game)

Turnovers: 84 (14.0 per game)

Steals: 40 (6.7 per game)

Blocks: 19 (3.2 per game)