On Tuesday afternoon, Cincinnati, the No. 11 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, defeated West Virginia, the No. 14 seed, 90-85, in the second game of the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

In defeating WVU, Cincinnati will now face Kansas, the No. 6 seed, on Wednesday night. When the Jayhawks and Bearcats met for the first time as conference foes back on January 22, Kansas emerged victorious, 74-69, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

With Kevin McCullar, Jr., and Hunter Dickinson out with injuries this week, Kansas will certainly have its hands full against Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

For a closer look at the Cincinnati Bearcats and more, click here.



