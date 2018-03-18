A closer look at the Clemson Tigers:

#0 Clyde Trapp: 6-foot-4, 192-pound guard (Fr.)

#2 Marcquise Reed: 6-foot-3, 189-pound guard (RS-Jr.)

#3 Lyles Davis: 5-foot-11, 160-pound guard (Jr.)

#4 Shelton Mitchell: 6-foot-3, 194-pound guard (RS-Jr.)

#5 Mark Donnal: 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward/center (GR)

#10 Gabe DeVoe: 6-foot-3, 207-pound guard (Sr.)

#11 Isaac Fields: 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard (So.)

#14 Elijah Thomas: 6-foot-9, 237-pound forward (Jr.)

#20 Malik William: 6-foot-8, 226-pound forward (Fr.)

#21 Anthony Oliver II: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard (RS-Fr.)

#22 Scott Spencer: 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard (So.)

#24 David Skara: 6-foot-8, 208-pound forward (RS-Jr.)

#25 Aamir Simms: 6-foot-7, 237-pound forward (Fr.)

#32 Donte Grantham: 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward (Sr.)

Record: 25-9

Home Record: 15-1

Away: 4-6

Neutral Record: 6-2

ACC: 11-7

National Ranking: 20

Wins: Western Carolina, North Carolina A&T, Ohio Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.), Hofstra (Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.), Texas Southern, @ Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge), UNC Asheville, Samford, Florida (MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Fla.), South Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, NC State, @ Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, @ Georgia Tech, North Carolina, @ Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Boston College (ACC Tournament), New Mexico State (NCAA Tournament), Auburn (NCAA Tournament)

Losses: Temple (Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.), @ NC State, @ North Carolina, @ Virginia, @ Florida State, Duke, @ Virginia Tech, @ Syracuse, Virginia (ACC Tournament)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)