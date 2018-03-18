A closer look at the Clemson Tigers:
#0 Clyde Trapp: 6-foot-4, 192-pound guard (Fr.)
#2 Marcquise Reed: 6-foot-3, 189-pound guard (RS-Jr.)
#3 Lyles Davis: 5-foot-11, 160-pound guard (Jr.)
#4 Shelton Mitchell: 6-foot-3, 194-pound guard (RS-Jr.)
#5 Mark Donnal: 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward/center (GR)
#10 Gabe DeVoe: 6-foot-3, 207-pound guard (Sr.)
#11 Isaac Fields: 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard (So.)
#14 Elijah Thomas: 6-foot-9, 237-pound forward (Jr.)
#20 Malik William: 6-foot-8, 226-pound forward (Fr.)
#21 Anthony Oliver II: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard (RS-Fr.)
#22 Scott Spencer: 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard (So.)
#24 David Skara: 6-foot-8, 208-pound forward (RS-Jr.)
#25 Aamir Simms: 6-foot-7, 237-pound forward (Fr.)
#32 Donte Grantham: 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward (Sr.)
Record: 25-9
Home Record: 15-1
Away: 4-6
Neutral Record: 6-2
ACC: 11-7
National Ranking: 20
Wins: Western Carolina, North Carolina A&T, Ohio Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.), Hofstra (Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.), Texas Southern, @ Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge), UNC Asheville, Samford, Florida (MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Fla.), South Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, NC State, @ Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, @ Georgia Tech, North Carolina, @ Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Boston College (ACC Tournament), New Mexico State (NCAA Tournament), Auburn (NCAA Tournament)
Losses: Temple (Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.), @ NC State, @ North Carolina, @ Virginia, @ Florida State, Duke, @ Virginia Tech, @ Syracuse, Virginia (ACC Tournament)
Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)
Scoring Leaders:
Marcquise Reed: 15.9
Donte Grantham: 14.2
Gabe DeVoe: 13.5
Shelton Mitchell: 12.3
Elijah Thomas: 10.6
Rebounding Leaders:
Elijah Thomas: 8.0
Donte Grantham: 6.9
Marcquise Reed: 4.7
Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Elijah Thomas: 136-of-242 (56.2%)
Donte Grantham: 102-of-182 (56.0%)
Aamir Simms: 51-of-108 (47.2%)
Gabe DeVoe: 152-of-349 (43.6%)
Marcquise Reed: 171-of-394 (43.4%)
Shelton Mitchell: 118-of-289 (40.8%)
3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:
Donte Grantham: 26-of-62 (41.9%)
Gabe DeVoe: 77-of-199 (38.7%)
Shelton Mitchell: 48-of-129 (37.2%)
Marcquise Reed: 66-of-183 (36.1%)
Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:
Shelton Mitchell: 98-of-114 (86.0%)
Marcquise Reed: 116-of-137 (84.7%)
Donte Grantham: 39-of-50 (78.0%)
Gabe DeVoe: 63-of-82 (76.8%)
Elijah Thomas: 79-of-127 (62.2%)
Clemson: A Look At The Numbers:
Scoring: 2,424 (73.5 PPG)
Scoring Margin: +7.6
Field Goal %: 45.6 (842-of-1,845)
3-Point FG %: 36.8 (272-of-740)
3-Pont FG Made Per Game: 8.2
Free-throw %: 75.7 (468-of-618)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.2
Rebounds: 1,166 (35.3 per game)
Rebounding Margin: +1.9
Assists: 433 (13.1 per game)
Turnovers: 395 (12.0 per game)
Turnover Margin: +0.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1
Steals: 188 (5.7 per game)
Blocks: 159 (4.8 per game)
Opponent Averages:
Scoring: 2,174 (65.9 PPG)
Field Goal %: 41.0 (781-of-1,907)
3-Point FG %: 35.5 (251-of-707)
3-Pont FG Made Per Game: 7.6
Free-throw %: 70.1 (361-of-515)
Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.9
Rebounds: 1,102 (33.4 per game)
Assists: 378 (11.5 per game)
Turnovers: 394 (11.9 per game)
Steals: 191 (5.8 per game)
Blocks: 118 (3.6 per game)