A closer look at the Clemson Tigers

Clemson, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, blew past Auburn, the No. 4 seed, 84-53 on Sunday
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
Editor

A closer look at the Clemson Tigers:

#0 Clyde Trapp: 6-foot-4, 192-pound guard (Fr.)

#2 Marcquise Reed: 6-foot-3, 189-pound guard (RS-Jr.)

#3 Lyles Davis: 5-foot-11, 160-pound guard (Jr.)

#4 Shelton Mitchell: 6-foot-3, 194-pound guard (RS-Jr.)

#5 Mark Donnal: 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward/center (GR)

#10 Gabe DeVoe: 6-foot-3, 207-pound guard (Sr.)

#11 Isaac Fields: 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard (So.)

#14 Elijah Thomas: 6-foot-9, 237-pound forward (Jr.)

#20 Malik William: 6-foot-8, 226-pound forward (Fr.)

#21 Anthony Oliver II: 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard (RS-Fr.)

#22 Scott Spencer: 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard (So.)

#24 David Skara: 6-foot-8, 208-pound forward (RS-Jr.)

#25 Aamir Simms: 6-foot-7, 237-pound forward (Fr.)

#32 Donte Grantham: 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward (Sr.)

Record: 25-9

Home Record: 15-1

Away: 4-6

Neutral Record: 6-2

ACC: 11-7

National Ranking: 20

Wins: Western Carolina, North Carolina A&T, Ohio Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.), Hofstra (Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.), Texas Southern, @ Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge), UNC Asheville, Samford, Florida (MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Fla.), South Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, NC State, @ Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, @ Georgia Tech, North Carolina, @ Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Boston College (ACC Tournament), New Mexico State (NCAA Tournament), Auburn (NCAA Tournament)

Losses: Temple (Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.), @ NC State, @ North Carolina, @ Virginia, @ Florida State, Duke, @ Virginia Tech, @ Syracuse, Virginia (ACC Tournament)

Remaining Schedule: Kansas (NCAA Tournament)

Gabe DeVoe went for 22 points against Auburn on Sunday

Scoring Leaders:

Marcquise Reed: 15.9

Donte Grantham: 14.2

Gabe DeVoe: 13.5

Shelton Mitchell: 12.3

Elijah Thomas: 10.6


Rebounding Leaders:

Elijah Thomas: 8.0

Donte Grantham: 6.9

Marcquise Reed: 4.7


Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Elijah Thomas: 136-of-242 (56.2%)

Donte Grantham: 102-of-182 (56.0%)

Aamir Simms: 51-of-108 (47.2%)

Gabe DeVoe: 152-of-349 (43.6%)

Marcquise Reed: 171-of-394 (43.4%)

Shelton Mitchell: 118-of-289 (40.8%)


3 Point Field Goal Shooting Percentage Leaders:

Donte Grantham: 26-of-62 (41.9%)

Gabe DeVoe: 77-of-199 (38.7%)

Shelton Mitchell: 48-of-129 (37.2%)

Marcquise Reed: 66-of-183 (36.1%)


Free-Throw Percentage Leaders:

Shelton Mitchell: 98-of-114 (86.0%)

Marcquise Reed: 116-of-137 (84.7%)

Donte Grantham: 39-of-50 (78.0%)

Gabe DeVoe: 63-of-82 (76.8%)

Elijah Thomas: 79-of-127 (62.2%)


Clemson: A Look At The Numbers:

Scoring: 2,424 (73.5 PPG)

Scoring Margin: +7.6

Field Goal %: 45.6 (842-of-1,845)

3-Point FG %: 36.8 (272-of-740)

3-Pont FG Made Per Game: 8.2

Free-throw %: 75.7 (468-of-618)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 14.2

Rebounds: 1,166 (35.3 per game)

Rebounding Margin: +1.9

Assists: 433 (13.1 per game)

Turnovers: 395 (12.0 per game)

Turnover Margin: +0.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio: 1.1

Steals: 188 (5.7 per game)

Blocks: 159 (4.8 per game)


The winner of Fridays matchup between Kansas and Clemson will advance to the Elite Eight

Opponent Averages:

Scoring: 2,174 (65.9 PPG)

Field Goal %: 41.0 (781-of-1,907)

3-Point FG %: 35.5 (251-of-707)

3-Pont FG Made Per Game: 7.6

Free-throw %: 70.1 (361-of-515)

Free-throws Made Per Game: 10.9

Rebounds: 1,102 (33.4 per game)

Assists: 378 (11.5 per game)

Turnovers: 394 (11.9 per game)

Steals: 191 (5.8 per game)

Blocks: 118 (3.6 per game)

